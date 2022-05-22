BELTON — About 30 people met to quietly discuss Roe v. Wade on Saturday afternoon at Yettie Polk Park.
“The idea is to get different views — whether you are for or against — and we’ll sit down and talk about it,” said Lynda Nash of Harker Heights, incoming chair of the Bell County Democratic Party.
“We did one last week in Killeen,” she said. “It went very well. We had a very diverse group.”
The best part was a young man who was obviously homeless, she said.
“He gave his opinion,” she said. “He had questions.”
They also had a female soldier, who was against abortion, she said.
“We were able to sit down and share our thoughts,” she said. “We had as many men as women there. So it’s not just a woman’s issue. It’s a human issue.”
The hope is that events such as this across the country will prevent Roe v. Wade from being overturned, she said.
“We want to be heard about our voices and our bodies,” she said.
Other people are holding Roe v. Wade rallies around the country, she said.
“The rallies are one-sided,” she said. “We want to discuss both sides.”
Jonathan Hildner, a Democrate who is running for District 54 House Representative, said he is pro-choice.
“I have a unique view on it,” he said. “My mom was 12 years old when she had me. She dealt with the decision of having an abortion or not. Thankfully, I’m here today. She didn’t have an abortion because I had some grandparents who adopted me.”
As a man, he said, he’s never been a fan of men making decisions about a woman’s body.
“I think it’s important that we have conversations,” he said. “I think it’s important that we agree that we shouldn’t be legislating women’s bodies.”
This is a politically entrenched issue, he said, that the country has dealt with for decades.
“Therefore we have a new opportunity with our next generation to change or steer the conversation forward,” he said.
Stacey Wilson of Harker Heights, a Democrat who is running for Bell County Commissioner in November, said she is concerned about the rights of women.
“The choice should be up to the woman,” she said. “She deserves her privacy and respect as a woman, and I feel that should be between her and the God that she serves.”
Nash formed everyone into two groups and let them take turns sharing their views on the subject. In the first 20 minutes, everybody who spoke was pro-choice.
“In Killeen, we had people on both sides,” she said. “That was the best part about the whole thing.”