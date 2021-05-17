Erin Bass, the Area 2 trustee for the Belton Independent School District, is ready to serve her first full three-year term.
She was first appointed to her seat in January after former trustee Dr. Rosie Montgomery resigned for personal reasons.
“Excited is the first word that comes to mind,” Bass told the Telegram. “These past four months have been so informative. From school finance to curriculum to future planning … I have learned so much and I am excited to continue to serve (the district) in the best way I possibly can.”
On Monday, Bass and Area 4 trustee Chris Flor — who won his contested race against Brent Coates by 15 votes during the May 1 election — were sworn in during a Belton ISD school board meeting.
Bass, who has three children currently enrolled in Belton ISD schools, said she is prepared to work with her fellow board members as the district transitions back to its “old normal.”
“I know that this (pandemic) has been unchartered waters for everybody this year, but we have done a good job of handling this pandemic,” she said. “I’m proud of what BISD has done this year … and I am excited for parents to get back on campus. I know as a mom we have felt kind of disconnected, so I’m really looking forward to getting our parents and families involved again.”
Although the Area 2 trustee emphasized how Belton ISD serves its students well, Bass said she is looking forward to collaborating with her colleagues about how Belton ISD should address its projected growth — enrollment that Templeton Demographics estimates will reach 15,627 students for the 2025-26 school year.
“The learning environment is as important as the learning itself,” Bass, who ran unopposed in her bid to remain on the board, said. “Our kids deserve to be in an environment that really supports exceptional learning, so I think the facilities are something that I’m excited to be a part of and see how we can improve.”
Flor — first elected to his seat in 2018 — also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to remain on the Belton ISD school board.
“I want to thank everyone in the Belton, West Temple and Morgan’s Point Resort communities for their long-standing support of Belton ISD, and for the continued trust and confidence allowing me to continue serving … in a way that hopefully honors and respects the groundwork laid by previous board members while building for our future,” he said.
The Area 4 trustee, who also has three children enrolled in Belton schools, is equally excited to represent a region of fast growth.
“The current Area 4 boundary is an especially high-growth area of the district and most of the short- and mid-term challenges (or opportunities) will involve Area 4 in some way,” he said. “I am humbled and honored to continue to have the opportunity to serve Belton ISD and Area 4.”