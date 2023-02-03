BELTON — Police experts called by defense attorneys in the manslaughter trial for former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz testified Friday that there’s video evidence 28-year-old Michael Dean put his hand on DeCruz’s service pistol in the moments before Dean was fatally shot during a 2019 traffic stop.
Video evidence presented in court showed DeCruz pulled around Dean’s vehicle and parked in front of it to block Dean in, exited his police vehicle around the front with his Glock 22 drawn and commanded Dean at gunpoint from the open passenger door to turn the vehicle off and surrender the keys. Dean was shot in the head and declared dead at the scene Dec. 2, 2019.
DeCruz was indicted on a manslaughter charge by a Bell County grand jury on Feb. 10, 2020. He was released from the Bell County Jail on March 13, 2020, after his bond was lowered from $500,000 to $80,000.
The shooting came after DeCruz executed a “felony takedown” on Dean’s vehicle due to the fact he didn’t immediately pull over and because crime was prevalent in the area, according to court testimony. Dean was found to have a blood alcohol content of .20, well above the legal limit.
Cross examination of a Texas Ranger investigator Monday revealed DeCruz may have met some kind of resistance from a lanyard made of shoestring as he tried to return his left hand to his pistol.
“At some point DeCruz met resistance when taking the lanyard,” the Texas Ranger testified Monday. “Whether that got caught on the center console or his hand or something else, I don’t know.”
DeCruz was allowed to resign from the Temple police force soon after the shooting.
DeCruz’s defense team on Friday called Robert McFarlane, a former Oakland, Calif., police officer turned court consultant who tried to show jurors how to interpret the often motion-blurred body camera video of the moments before Dean was shot. For several hours Friday morning, McFarlane presented a frame-by-frame animation supposedly showing exactly when a 5-foot-tall Dean reached from the driver’s seat across his sedan and placed his left hand on top of DeCruz’s gun after the officer retrieved Dean’s keys from the open front passenger door.
“He had the hand on the firearm in previous images, but the camera panned down so we don’t see what happened,” McFarlane said of Dean’s left hand.
McFarlane also testified Dean’s hands weren’t up in the seconds before he was shot, there was no video evidence DeCruz’s finger was on the trigger until Dean was shot, and that it was unlikely Dean’s key lanyard got caught on something as DeCruz tried to retrieve it.
“The possibility that lanyard would have caught on any of the items in that car is not probable,” McFarlane claimed.
State: Unlikely Dean touched gun
But upon cross examination by First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, the prosecution got their chance to unweave the defense’s theories of what happened that night.
Using two chairs and McFarlane’s own rough measurements, Newell seemed to show how unlikely it was Dean could have reached across his four-door sedan from the driver’s side and made contact with the top of DeCruz’s pistol with Dean’s left hand.
And if DeCruz, who is 6 feet tall, hadn’t been so close to Dean’s vehicle in the first place, Newell said, the officer might have seen the location of Dean’s hands.
“Carmen DeCruz would have known that had he taken the time to look at Michael Dean during this portion of the video,” Newell said.
Newell also tried to head off the defense’s theory based on motion-blurred body cam footage that Dean placed his left hand on top of DeCruz’s gun by pointing to obvious differences in skin tone between Dean, a black man, and DeCruz, who is Native American.
“Carmen DeCruz and Michael Dean do not have the same skin color, correct?” Newell asked McFarlane.
Consultant says actions were justified
Defense attorneys also called David Blake, a former federal Department of Energy officer and academic-turned court consultant who for most of Friday afternoon told jurors to watch any police body camera video with a skeptical eye.
“It has the potential to bias the casual observer,” Blake said of video footage depicting critical incidents.
Blake testified that DeCruz was justified in his actions that December 2019 day.
“He was operating in compliance with his training as far as his lawful authority to conduct a traffic stop and to point his weapon due to the totality of the circumstances during that traffic stop,” Blake said.
Blake believes DeCruz didn’t mean to shoot Dean.
“I believe officer DeCruz experienced an involuntary, unintended discharge of his firearm,” Blake said.
DeCruz admitted to a Texas Rangers investigator in the days after the shooting he didn’t mean to pull the trigger on Dean.
Upon cross examining Blake, the prosecution pointed out that Blake may be making a name for himself testifying as an expert witness for officers involved in shootings of unarmed suspects, and that DeCruz didn’t comply with at least one police department policy of not engaging in suspect car chases based on speeding.
“I’m not saying he complied with every aspect of his training,” Blake admitted.
“You would agree that a good result would not be a dead driver?” Newell asked.
“Absolutely,” Blake replied.
The trial is set to resume Monday in the 146th District Court under the guidance of Judge Paul LePak.