When Jasmyne Joseph arrives at Tarleton State University in Stephenville this fall, she will do so as a first-generation college student — an accomplishment she likened to a victory.
“It feels really good,” she told the Telegram. “I plan to study social work because my mom is a social worker and I’ve always just wanted to help people. I want to help children who feel lonely or like they don’t have anybody to talk to.”
Joseph, who graduated from Belton High School last month, is thankful for her parents’ dedication in helping her reach this milestone.
“My parents helped me out a lot. My mom helped me from literally the beginning of all my classes in school and helped me be involved in my community,” she said. “My dad is in the military, so he wasn’t around as much, but he pushed me to be the best that I could be in the moments that he was there. They just helped me a lot.”
Rotary Club of Temple President Rod Henry highlighted how Joseph — the daughter of Veronica and Paul Joseph — chose to continue her education at Tarleton State University after participating in an on-campus visit that was sponsored by his organization.
“We reach out to local high schools to invite first-generation college bound students whose social-economic circumstances may put them at risk of their secondary educational pursuits, to visit Temple College, (Texas State Technical College) and Tarleton State University,” he said in a news release. “This initiative provides the students with the opportunity to see firsthand how affordable and accessible a higher education degree is.”
However, the Rotary Club of Temple continued to support Joseph for her hard work, during a meeting on Thursday, when they surprised her with a certificate and $10,000 scholarship.
“It felt really good to know that I would be covered (financially) for my whole first year,” Joseph said. “I’m excited to go to school and make something of my life.”