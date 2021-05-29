Temple resident Nicholas Jordan, 38, loved his job with the United States Postal Service as a mailman.
But with his foot’s nerve damage increasing in severity, Jordan — whose job required him to walk all day — can no longer work.
Although his wife, Rose Jordan, said surgery can help improve his condition, the couple is concerned about the looming medical expenses.
On May 11, she organized a GoFundMe on his behalf asking for the community’s support with his medical bills and recovery time.
“With a heart broken, I’ve come to ask for assistance in helping my husband Nicholas receive emergency foot surgery,” Rose Jordan wrote. “His medical condition, plantar fasciitis, has become severe and requires immediate surgery. His ability to walk has rapidly become impaired … and (his foot) is not usable.”
As of Saturday, the fundraising campaign had raised just $1,730 of its $45,000 goal.
“Nicholas isn’t the type to ask anything from anyone and has always done things to support our family even while he’s in pain,” Rose Jordan said. “I think the hardest part for him besides … loss of income, is feeling like he can’t provide for his family.”
Despite her husband being a fighter, she knows his condition can’t be fixed without a surgeon’s help.
“It’s been 15 days of stress and worries,” Rose Jordan said. “We’re literally drowning in paperwork and appointments, but hopefully we can eventually find a resolution.”
With another hospital appointment currently scheduled this week, they’re hoping for a miracle.
“Nick has an appointment sometime next week to finally have an MRI on his feet, so they can see the extent of the damage,” Rose said. “After this, the waiting game continues ... and the hoops we must jump keep coming.”
As each day passes, the family said their gratitude for those who have supported them and the GoFundMe campaign grows.
“Thank you all that have donated and shared,” Rose Jordan said. “We’re eternally grateful for each of you. Every dollar helps.”
To donate, visit gofund.me/2bb7f08f.