The St. Mary’s Altar Society Centennial Tea on Sunday afternoon in the Country Lane Grand Reserve Ballroom honored the society’s past and present members for 100 years of service to St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Mary Helen Maldonado, society vice president, said the centennial was 1920-2020, but the tea was postponed due to COVID-19.
“I thank each of you, past and current members and officers, for gathering together this afternoon to celebrate a unique Catholic sisterhood where many, many hearts and hands have served eight parish priests over the past 100 years, beginning with Rev. Patrick J. O’Reilly … and continuing through to the present with Rev. Kurtis Wied-enfeld.” she said.
“Our mission has always been and is today … to provide support to our pastor, focusing on the beautification and maintenance of the altar of St. Mary’s,” she said. “In doing so, and to the best of our ability, we supply, replenish, preserve and maintain the altar and sanctuary.”
The society focuses on the requests of the priest for vestments, bread, wine, candles, linens, chalices, monstrances and other things, she said.
“It is our mission and duty to maintain the décor and correctness of the altar, and the cleanliness of God’s house,” she said.
There are 82 members in the society, and she expected about 50 to attend the two-hour tea. She has been in the parish since 1972. She introduced Dorothy Vavra as “the one that got us through the most difficult times. She had the vision.”
Vavra said she’s seen the altar society grow since she joined in about 1970.
“The ladies have always been so ready to help,” Vavra said. “They’re a wonderful group.”
Most of them also belong to the Bereavement Committee, she said.
“That’s a wonderful ministry because it helps so many,” she said. “It has grown through the years.”
Society members also do arts and crafts, quilting and knitting to raise funds for the church, she said.
While blessing the food, Wiedenfeld thanked God for the past 100 years.
“Fill us with inspiration,” he prayed. “May we continue to be a source of grace to those around us.”
Prepared by Sherrie Cox of Sugar N Spice in Temple, the menu included finger sandwiches, mini fruit tartelettes, spinach quiche and goat cheese cracker bits. There also were scones of apple, blueberry, cranberry and white chocolate, along with lemon cookies and tea loaf bread. The beverages were hot tea with cream and lemon, hot coffee and punch.
Wiedenfeld said one of the altar society’s traditional fundraisers has been the turkey dinner. Now that is a fundraiser of the parish as a whole, he said. This year it will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14, dine-in or drive-through at the Knights of Columbus Hall on West Avenue D.
About 600 families attend the parish, he said, with some fluctuation, as people occasionally attend other Catholic churches in the area. At St. Mary’s, the mass is at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday.