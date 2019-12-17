Human bones were discovered twice in the Temple area in a five-week period, and the origins of those bones are still mysteries.
Most recently, a skull and nothing else was found Saturday morning by a hunter.
The hunter found the skull in the 1500 block of Hruskaville Road in Temple off State Highway 53.
It’s not known for certain yet if the skull is that of a male or female, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said Monday.
The case remains under investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, and the skull was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Bones were also discovered in early November in the 1600 block of South Martin Luther King Drive. The bones were in a wooded area that wasn’t easily accessible.
Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Tuesday that fragments of what were believed to be pieces of a skull were found along with those other bones.
The remains were sent to a lab for forensic analysis, and the case is still active, Christoff said.
Other remains found
A body found Sept. 12 in a Killeen storage building still hasn’t been identified, either.
In 2012, investigators discovered a skull found near Lowes Drive on Aug. 14 that belonged to Daniel Patrick Sullivan — a Temple man reported missing in April 2009.
No evidence of foul play was found and there was no obvious trauma to the skull.
However, it still isn’t known how the skull got to where it was located.
Prior to finding Sullivan’s skull, one of the most extensive searches done by Temple Police took place at the Temple landfill in June 2009. The search occurred because it was believed evidence might have been thrown away. Nothing relevant was found, the police report said.