Students from eight area high schools will take part in the three-day Rotary Excellence in Leadership workshop beginning June 30.
Gary Rapp, chairman of the Youth Services committee for the Temple South Rotary Club, said students from Temple, Belton, New Tech, Troy, Rogers, Academy, Holy Trinity and Central Texas Christian will be participating.
“Each year, the Temple and Temple South Rotary clubs jointly interview rising juniors and seniors to award camp scholarships to a regional leadership camp,” Rapp said. “The cap was cancelled, but we decided we could put together an inspiring and fulfilling experience for these kids. We have a wealth of great business, government and service organization leaders right here in Temple.”
Participants will meet with the Temple mayor and other city leaders, Chamber of Commerce officials, school district leaders and others.
“We also wanted our participants to work together on a service project that would epitomize the Rotary motto of Service Above Self, so we lined up Doree Collins of the Unincluded Club,” Rapp said.
“Doree will speak to the kids about leadership, then train them to perform a service project helping young kids develop a love for reading,” Rapp said.
The service project will take place at Temple Library on the final morning of the workshop.
The workshop begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 30. Speakers will include Chamber president Rod Henry, Temple ISD Assistant Superintendent Lisa Adams, Temple Mayor Tim Davis and Sonjanette Crossley of Citizens for Progress.
Thursday’s itinerary includes an inspirational talk by Collins, games and a cookout on the grounds of Summer Mills.
The group will work on their service project Friday before touring a local urban garden. Rotary district governor Beverly Luedke will speak at an awards ceremony at Santa Fe Plaza.