BELTON — A former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper pleaded no contest Thursday to injury to a child, a third-degree felony, during a livestream court hearing.
Harpin Ezekiel Myers, now 54, was initially charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact. He will be sentenced to deferred adjudication probation on Oct. 8. A presentence investigation will be done before the sentence is announced for the 2015 case.
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office, represented by Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns, and Myers’ attorney, John Phillips, arrived at a plea agreement that stipulated Myers won’t go to jail and will not have to register as a sex offender.
In return, Myers entered his plea to the charge of injury to a child.
Bell County District Judge John Gauntt accepted the plea and told Myers he did not have to accept the plea agreement and that could set his sentence to from 2-10 years. However, Gauntt accepted the plea agreement. He did not decide Thursday how long Myers will be on deferred adjudication probation.
Myers’ initial charge resulted after a girl under the age of 14 made an outcry against him on about Nov. 1, 2015. The girl said Myers made her inappropriately touch him, an indictment said. There was no arrest affidavit for the case, the Bell County District Clerk’s Office said.
The victim asked for the sentencing to occur in this manner, Burns said, and the DA’s office followed her request.
The plea agreement was made official Aug. 10, according to records obtained by the Telegram.
Myers, sworn in by Gauntt, answered his attorney’s questions. Phillips asked if Myers understood there was sufficient evidence to present during a jury trial that would likely result in a not guilty verdict. Myers said he understood but still wanted to plead no contest.