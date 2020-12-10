A Central Texas woman was arrested in Waco in connection with a 2019 dog attack at a Temple park.
Tanya Jones, 53, owner of the dogs that attacked two men, was arrested Wednesday evening after police were called to a domestic disturbance involving a knife in the 1100 block of Dallas Circle, Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said Thursday.
“She was identified by officers during the call,” the officer said. “She did have a warrant from Temple police as well as two Class C misdemeanor warrants from Waco.”
Jones was charged with attack by dogs resulting in bodily injury. She was in custody Thursday at the McLennan County Jail.
A warrant for Jones was issued Jan. 10, Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Temple Police responded to the dog attack that injured two men at about 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2019, at Jones Park, 1102 W. Ave. H.
A man was under attack by two dogs and a third was close by. Another man was on the ground with dog bites.
After officers couldn’t get the dogs to stop, one officer fired a shot that struck and killed one of the dogs, prompting the other two dogs to run away.
Jones was at the park and put the two other dogs in her vehicle until Animal Services took them, the Telegram reported.
Both men had extensive bites. They were treated at the scene, then taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. No other injuries were reported.