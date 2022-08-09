Keyonte Laquente Nealy

Keyonte Laquente Nealy, 21, of Temple, was arrested by Temple police officers Saturday as they served an arrest warrant in the 4600 block of Calle Olmo in South Temple, police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.

A grand jury indicted a 21-year-old Temple man for his alleged involvement in a June shooting.

