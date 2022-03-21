Bell County’s ban on outdoor burning remained in place despite rain in parts of the county Monday.
County Commissioners, following the advice of the county fire marshal, decided against repealing the burn ban. The county’s existing burn ban, put in place earlier this month, is expected to lapse at noon on March 28 unless it is renewed by Commissioners.
County Judge David Blackburn said Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt told him that the county would still be dry despite the rain.
“He recommended, in spite of the forecast for the next 24 to 36 hours, the maintaining of the burn ban,” Blackburn said Monday. “The ground is still very dry and we still have fires going on all over the state.”
Blackburn pointed out that the county did see a fire on its border with Coryell County on Sunday.
Last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed all of Bell County was experiencing at least abnormally dry conditions. The drought monitor also showed more than half of the county was in a drought, with moderate, severe and extreme levels included.
The Texas Water Development Board showed similar levels of drought Monday, with reports of severe drought impacting about 70 percent of the state including the western half of Bell County.