The day after the cancellation of the Central Texas Airshow was announced, an airport event is planned for this weekend.
Falcon Flight will feature more than 60 kit-built aircraft at Draughon–Miller Central Texas Regional Airport, 7720 Airport Road.
“We are honored to work with this great organization, and happy that they picked our airport to conduct their formation flight clinic,” Airport Director Sean Parker said in a statement.
The event will adhere to social distancing and follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines, he said.
The Falcon Flight formation flying team uses experimental category RV aircraft constructed from kits. Members fly in close proximity, sometimes performing coordinated maneuvers, according to a news release.
Aircraft should begin arriving in Temple Friday morning.
Flights will be from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and throughout the day Saturday. A mass formation flight will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday and will cover the entire city, the news release said.
Spectators can view the aircraft from the airport terminal parking lot.
A city spokeswoman said Wednesday that the airshow, an event held regularly at the Temple airport, was canceled for 2021.