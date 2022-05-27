A Belton man was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday after allegedly evading police while they tried to arrest him at the Temple probation office.
Marcus Torres, 37, was indicted on evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department, officers were dispatched on April 22 to the Bell County Community Supervision Office, 200 W Avenue G, to serve an arrest warrant to revoke Torres’ probation.
Court records show Torres had a five year deferred adjudication probation sentence for a 2019 second-degree felony of burglary of a habitation.
Officers arrived at the office and, according to the affidavit, were told that Torres had left the building and was in the parking lot inside a car.
The car was approached by officers who told Torres about the warrant and asked him to exit the vehicle.
“Torres turned on the vehicle, backed up the vehicle, nearly striking (an officer), and drove out of the parking lot,” the affidavit said. “Other officers arrived on the scene and began to follow the vehicle that Torres was driving. Torres disobeyed speed limits and ran a stop sign before successfully evading the officers.”
Jail records showed Torres was arrested on April 25 by the Killeen Police Department.
He remained at the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of a $50,000 bond.