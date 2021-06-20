Three projects related to growth were approved Thursday evening to move forward by the Temple City Council.
The projects, all unanimously approved, include the annexation of new land, the purchase of property for roads and the change of regulations for a subdivision.
The Council’s first item was the purchase of right of way for its Outer Loop West Project Phase One located along Old Waco Road south of Tarver Road. The city purchased the land, located at 1309 Old Waco Road, for $120,000.
City spokesman Cody Weems said the entire Outer Loop Project aims to connect the northern and southern sections of Interstate 35 to reduce traffic and increase mobility.
“With the continued growth of the city, the Outer Loop will become an essential outlet to reduce congestion on roadways,” Weems said. “Sections that have opened have already helped improve traffic flow in a growing area of the city.”
Overall, the city needs construction and drainage easements from 36 properties along this phase of the project, and has come to agreements or closed with 19 of the 21 owners.
The Outer Loop will include making the road into a four-lane arterial roadway, improve water utilities and add pedestrian improvements like a bike lane and sidewalks.
Phase one of the Outer Loop West is expected to go out for bid in the fall and cost between $14 and $18 million to build. The road goes from its intersection with Tarver Road to Riverside Trail.
Voluntary annexation
The Council also approved the second reading of annexation of a more than 23.8-acre tract in South Temple with an address 510 feet south of 4107 W. FM 93.
Annexation of the property was requested voluntarily by the landowner, with the city and owner coming to an agreement for municipal services in the area.
Developers behind the project plan to request the rezoning of the land, along with about five acres already in the city, to planned development single family zoning. The city expects the land to have a proposed 56 new single family homes.
More homes planned
Lastly, the Council approved the first reading of a change to a neighborhood plan in South Temple to allow attached single family homes in addition to normal detached homes.
The neighborhood is phase three of the Prairie Ridge subdivision with addresses at 4002 Little River Road and 1310 E. Blackland Road. The subdivision is on an about 14-acre tract.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development, said the land was in the city’s Temple Medical and Education District zoning district.
“This is future TMED zoning, and before TMED south was developed this project came in,” Chandler said. “So it was zoned planned development single family two incorporating TMED standards. So they will continue to develop with those standards, only with a different housing use and style.”
Chandler said the zoning change would allow the total number of homes in the subdivision to go from an expected 129 to 166.
The change to allow the attached homes would mean the subdivision will have alleyways for access, allowing for better pedestrian movement. The city will require the alleys to have their own lighting for security reasons.
The second reading of the subdivision’s change will occur during the Council’s next meeting at 5 p.m. July 1 at the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D.
Trash pickup concerns
Temple resident Alan Lytle told the Council of his concern about the addition of even more new homes in the city due to delays on trash and waste pickup already.
“I applaud the addition of lots and the addition of homes … but unfortunately when I came to this meeting this evening my trash had not been picked up yet,” Lytle said. “We have way too many houses that are outstripping what we have allotted for our sewer and solid waste departments.”
City officials did note that the city is currently working on the development of a Public Works master plan that would address this issue and add new routes around the city.