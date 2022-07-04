Firefighters were battling a grass fire reported off State Highway 317 near Lake Belton High School Monday afternoon.
Smoke was visible in residential neighborhoods near the campus at 9809 FM 2483 in West Temple.
Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said as of 3 p.m. there was no good estimate on size of the blaze. It was dispatched at 2:06 p.m., he said, with multiple units on scene.
Belton Independent School District spokeswoman Jennifer Bailey said there were no immediate reports of damage to Lake Belton High or nearby High Point Elementary.
“It’s the property near High Point and LBHS,” she said in an email Monday afternoon. “So far no reports of damage.”
No origin or cause has been investigated yet, Soto said. Crews remain on the scene actively fighting the fire.
Social media posts showed flames consuming acreage off State Highway 317 near the intersection with FM 2483.
Sarah Elizabeth Cox posted on Facebook that the fire may have been caused by a tossed cigarette.
“Someone threw a cigarette out in front … of (us) as we were driving,” she said. “Fire took off so fast.”
Another post said ash from the fire was blowing into Ansay Park in nearby Morgan’s Point Resort.
On Friday, there was a small grass fire near Tarver Elementary School, 7949 Stonehollow Dr., a few miles away from LBHS.
“It was quickly contained and there was no damage to district property,” Bailey said in an email to the Telegram Friday.
This developing story will be updated.