Officers with the Temple Police Department removed a perimeter around the Plantation Square Apartments around 1:40 p.m., saying there is no danger to the public in the area.
Police were called to the Birdcreek Drive area at about 12:23 p.m. for a shots fired call. While canvassing the area, officers heard shots fired in the 2400 block of South 61st Street, Temple Police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said in a news release.
Temple Police Sgt. Sean Childress, commanding officer at the scene, said there the public was safe as a line of cars that were awaiting access to the apartment complexes in the area were allowed in.
“The immediate danger to the public — to me — is not there anymore,” he said. “We had a perimeter established to block off the area. That’s why we’re starting to break it down. If it weren’t safe, we wouldn’t be clearing up the area.”
Dozens of Temple Police cars, along with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, closed off access after receiving a call for shots fired.
“We got a call for a shooting on the area,” Childress said. “There were ambiguous descriptions (of the suspects). We had officers in the area, and then some more shots were fired.”
No injuries were reported.
Officers remained in the area as the investigation to identify suspects continued.
“We’re still working something right now,” Childress said. “Right now, we’re just trying to piece it all together.”
This case is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.