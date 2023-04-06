Temple College Chorale

Temple College Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Sara Harris Baker, will perform Freedom Songs on April 11 at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at Temple College.

 Courtesy | Steve Lemmons

An April 11 concert at Temple College will feature songs inspired by freedom fighters from around the world, including a tune with lyrics penned by Thomas Jefferson, a song about the life of Harriet Tubman and a traditional Southern spiritual.