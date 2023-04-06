An April 11 concert at Temple College will feature songs inspired by freedom fighters from around the world, including a tune with lyrics penned by Thomas Jefferson, a song about the life of Harriet Tubman and a traditional Southern spiritual.
Freedom Songs concert set for April 11 at Temple College
- BY DAVID STONE | SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAM
