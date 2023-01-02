Sixteen elected Bell County officials will be sworn in this morning at the Bell County Justice Center — officially starting their new terms.
The New Year’s swearing-in ceremonies will be part of the first 2023 Bell County Commissioners Court meeting, set to begin at 9 a.m. in the 146th District Court, located at the court complex, 1201 Huey Road in Belton.
Commissioners usually meet at the historic Bell County Courthouse.
Retired state District Judge Rick Morris, State
Rep. John Bucy III, D-Austin, 146th District Court Judge Jack Jones and Bell County Judge David Backburn will participate in administering the oaths of office, according to the meeting agenda.
Blackburn will first administer the oath of office for County Clerk Shelley Coston.
Afterwards, Jones will swear in Blackburn for his new term as county judge.
Blackburn then will administer oaths of office for 11 other officials — Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson; County Court at Law Judges Paul A. Motz (No. 1), John Mischtian
(No. 2) and Rebecca DePew (No. 3); County Treasurer Gaylon Evans; Justices of the Peace Keith Reed (Precinct 3, Place 1), Larry Wilkey (Precinct 3, Place 2) and Nicola James (Precinct 4, Place 2); and District Court Judges Cari Starritt-Burnett (169th), Paul L. LePak (264th) and Wade Faulkner (478th).
James, who succeeds former JP Bill Cooke, said she will get to work chipping away the backlog of cases that have created delays in resolutions. She said her immediate work will be to bring the dockets “up to speed.”
“Any filings that are coming in, the public will be assured that, ‘Hey, this case will be heard within X amount of days based on their filing,” James told FME News Service.
Bucy will administer the oath of office for Louie Minor, a Killeen Democrat who will serve as Precinct 4 commissioner. Minor replaces former commissioner John Driver, who chose not to run for reelection last year.
Morris will administer the oath of office for District Clerk Joanna Flores Staton and Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
Coston then will swear in her deputy county clerks, followed by Staton swearing in her deputy district clerks.
The meeting will recess for photographs before commissioners, including Minor, attend to other business.
The court will consider a purchasing contract for the jail expansion project with Temple-based Perry Office Plus. The contract is not to exceed $236,580.93, according to the meeting agenda.
Commissioners also will consider whether to ratify an order for the Bell County Jury Selection Plan, effective Jan. 1.
Commissioners are set to receive certificates of continuing education completion for Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke.
The court also will consider preliminary plat and construction plans for Prairieland, a 96.09-acre subdivision with 84 lots to be built in Precinct 2, and final plat plans for the Chick Addition Phase 9, a 40.3-acre, 69-lot subdivision within the city of Belton’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.