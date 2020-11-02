BELTON — Boy Scouts of America Troop 117 is collecting old and worn flags as a service to the community. A collection box has been placed at the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, 412 E. Central Ave.
The collection of the flags will continue until Thursday, Nov. 12. All flags will be destroyed with dignity and respect in a ceremony conducted Nov. 14.
Troop 117 is comprised of young men in grades 6-12. The troop is sponsored by the First United Methodist Church in Belton. Interested families can contact Calvin Cowan at calvin@cowancrew.com for information about how to join scouts.