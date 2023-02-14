A Salado man faces a felony charge after Troy police pursued him for miles to a Lake Belton neighborhood.
Bradley Scott Anderson, 44, remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. His bond was set at $100,000, records showed.
The incident occurred Saturday night when a Troy police officer using radar clocked a vehicle going 110 mph south on Interstate 35, Troy Police Chief Jeremy Gooch said.
The vehicle didn’t stop for the officer, evaded and reached speeds of up to 120 mph on the highway before exiting in Temple and heading west, Gooch said.
The pursuit continued west on West Adams Avenue before turning south onto FM 2271, the road to the Belton Dam. The pursuit ended shortly after Anderson turned onto Texoma Drive, a residential street that ends in a cul-de-sac.
“The vehicle got stuck in the mud or in a yard, and a foot chase ensued,” Gooch said.
The pursuit through West Temple was monitored by the Temple Police Department, city spokeswoman Allison O’Connor said.
“Temple Police heard the call of a pursuit over the radio from other agencies,” she said. “One TPD officer followed the pursuit from a safe distance to maintain residents’ safety and keep the risk of accidents low.”
The pursuit involved officers from Temple, Troy, Morgan’s Point Resort and Belton police departments as well as Bell County sheriff’s deputies, officials said.
Anderson was taken to the Bell County Jail late Saturday, along with a woman who was later released from the jail with no charges filed.
The investigation into the incident continues, the police chief said.
Troy police pursuits
Gooch said Troy police officers pursue suspects based on the potential danger to the public as well as the suspect’s behavior and speed.
“If we start something, we try to stay with it,” Gooch said. “Very seldom do we give up.”
Officers will travel far sometimes, Gooch said.
On Aug. 28, 2022, Troy police chased an erratic driver to Fort Worth in an hours-long pursuit that involved other agencies. It was later determined that the female driver was held at gunpoint by a passenger during the pursuit.
The vehicle eventually crashed near Spur 280 in Fort Worth, with J’Quinnton Hopson, 38, holding Shaelan Hill, 31, at gunpoint. Once the vehicle stopped, officers at the scene heard what they thought was a gunshot and moved in. Hill was reportedly shot by Hopson, who was then fatally wounded by a Fort Worth officer.