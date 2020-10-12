A Temple motorcyclist recorded going 115 mph on radar Saturday by a state trooper was charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Cole Dale Schumacher, 27, was allegedly in the area of Loop 363 at about 12:44 p.m. and was speeding on a green Kawasaki motorcycle. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper caught up to the motorcycle at an intersection and saw there wasn’t a license plate, agency spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko said Monday.
The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to make a traffic stop, and Schumacher reportedly took off to get away from the trooper, Washko said.
The motorcyclist passed numerous cars, ran red lights and split traffic lanes — almost causing multiple collisions on Interstate 35.
The Kawasaki had engine trouble and the driver pulled over just north of Ivey Road, which is where the trooper arrested him.
Schumacher was taken to the Bell County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000.
“Texas DPS would like to remind drivers that attempting to elude police in a motor vehicle is not only dangerous, but it can lead to a felony charge and prison time,” Washko said.