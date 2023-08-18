There’s a whole lotta learning going on down on the little farm near Holland.
There’s horses, cows, chickens, peacocks, sheep, goats, snakes, rabbits, pot bellied pigs and a hedgehog named Chanelle — many of the critters are rescues — but Slice of Heaven Educational Farm’s specialty is the harvest of knowledge it presents to school kids, veterans, church groups and other visitors.
“We get homeschool co-ops, and students throughout Central Texas — Temple, Belton, Georgetown, Rogers, Killeen, Salado, Harker Heights, Granger — and we many veterans come help us out,” said Patti Marshall, Slice of Heaven board member and marketing director. “We had more than 6,000 school kids visit us last year, and we’re expecting about 12,000 this school year.”
Slice of Heaven — about 30 acres between Holland and Academy on Roberts Road — is a working farm and ranch in addition to being a teaching tool for Central Texas youth.
“We raise cattle and sell eggs and goat milk,” she said. “We’ve just added a multipurpose arena and now board horses for operational money.”
Slice of Heaven was created about five years ago by Holland real estate agent Teresa Anderson. According to Marshall, Anderson has a soft spot for special needs children, and she decided to create the educational farm after a visit by an autistic child. The child didn’t speak, but that changed soon after a therapeutic encounter with a horse.
Marshall also has a tale about the farm’s healing nature.
“My daughter Aubrey developed depression and anxiety during the COVID lockdown,” Marshall said. “Slice of Heaven was running a horse camp, and I know Aubrey needed more outside time. She loved the experience, and it prompted me to get involved.”
“When Aubrey went back to school, her teachers noticed a change,” she said. “Teachers said she seemed happier and less stressed.”
We teach visitors the importance of preserving farm land.
“All of this growth scares me,” she said. “Farm land is being consumed by development. We have to start teaching children the importance of conservation and preservation at an early age. If a person knew how long it took to grow a carrot, they would have more respect for food and the value of farms.”
“Slice of Heaven is an amazing farm,” Marshall said. “We offer opportunities for everyone — we teach farming, gardening, horses, bees and worms. Kids even get the chance to drive a team of horses on wagon rides. Temple High sends its ag students out here to gain hands-on farm experience. They give shots, clean stalls, float teeth and so much more.”
“We also have multiple military veterans volunteering at the farm,” she said. “The veterans do a lot for us — they mow, teach lessons, feed animals and enjoy the peace the farm brings to their lives.”
The farm has partnered with Lake Belton Gator Getters, a group dedicated to cleaning up local lakes.
“The Gator Getters bring us some of the items the find in the lake, and we try to create something functional,” she said. “We’ve made wind chimes and planters with the stuff they bring.”
“I would say Slice of Heaven Educational Farm provides a dynamic natural classroom to educate and inspire people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds while allowing friends and families to enjoy the tranquility and togetherness that comes with nature and farm life,” she said.
“We have a small sheep that is disabled, and he has a little wheelchair. It shows kids confined to wheelchairs that they are not alone.”
The farm has several events planned for the fall and holiday seasons.
During the month of October, an off-site Fundraiser Pumpkin Patch will be set up at The Coffee Trough in Holland. Proceeds from pumpkin sales will support educational programming at the farm.
Slice of Heaven will host its Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 14 and 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Fun will include food trucks, yard games, hay rides, photo opportunities, a barrel train, horse rides and animal encounters. Special visitors also will be at the farm during the festival, including the Holland Volunteer Fire Department and a Phi Air medical helicopter on Oct. 14 and the Fly High Vaulters on Oct. 21.
Tickets for the Fall Festival will be $15 in advance at sliceofheaveneducationalfarm.org and $20 at the door.
Breakfast with the Grinch will be Dec. 9, and a time will be announced at a later date. Christmas on the Farm will be Dec. 16 from 2 to 6 p.m.
“We also do summer camps and a Christmas camp,” Marshall said. “The Christmas camp is a weeklong camp where parents can drop off their kids every day, and the kids enjoy the farm and make gifts for their family members. They have fun while Mom and Dad work.”
Christmas Camp is open to kids 5 to 12.