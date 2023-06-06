Editor’s note: The Telegram is reprinting a story from 10 years ago reminding readers of a local man’s D-Day experience.
The late Albert Purifoy of Temple was among the first soldiers to fight in the D-Day invasion of Normandy, and a letter he wrote to his family gives insight on those experiences on the 69th anniversary of the World War II battle.
The U.S. Army soldier volunteered for parachute training at Fort Benning, Ga., and was selected to the cadre at the parachute school. He later joined the 101st Airborne Division’s 501st Infantry Parachute Regiment, where he remained until the end of the war.
The letter recounts the Anson native’s preparation on June 5, 1944. “We cleaned our weapons, sharpened our knives and bayonets until you could split a hair. Our appetites weren’t so good for most of us were so excited food was the least of our thoughts.”
Albert then writes of his division’s flight to Pouppeville. “Almost everyone was trying to keep calm, but you would look out and see the tracers coming up like little red and green lights, then you sorta had a stomach of butterflies.
“The plane on our left was hit and it was just a big ball of flame twisting and turning. We watched with a prayer on our heart that our buddies had jumped.
“Suddenly the big ack-ack guns begin firing and shrapnel began bouncing off the plane like hail on a tin roof.”
The force was scattered upon landing, leading to an unusual meeting. Purifoy reported walking up on a soldier who said, “This is ‘Killer Taylor,” and he thought it was a Taylor in his company who was called ‘Shorty.’ ‘I said, ‘What are you doing, Shorty?’ and he said, ‘Minor Killer is hung up in that tree. How about helping him?’ Then Purifoy realized he was calling the division commander, Maj. Gen. Maxwell D. Taylor, ‘Shorty.’”
“Minor Killer,” who they helped get down, was Brig. Gen. Anthony McAuliffe — who became famous later in the war for his response “Nuts” to a German demand for a surrender of the surrounded division in Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge.
On D-Day, division members had landed about “10 miles past Carentan,” where they fought their first battle.
“We had a major from division HQ with us and as we passed a crossroad a sniper shot him through the leg. We hollered for a medic and a kid from my platoon who was an aid man ran out to him. Just as he stooped over, the sniper fired again and hit Ed right between the eyes. The major just shoved him over and bellowed for another medic.”
Four members from Albert’s division approached the barn that the sniper was firing from.
“While three of us covered him by firing at the window and holes in the barn, a sergeant named Bill Weir crawled up to the barn and threw a grenade into a window. Four came running out with their hands up hollering, ‘Me no German, me Polsky.’ Regardless of what they were, they were shooting at us and we did not like it.
“We questioned them and found out where the others were, and then someone took them down the road and we heard a burst from a Tommy gun. I think they tried to escape.”
During his career, Albert received numerous awards, including Parachute Wings with two combat jump stars, a Bronze Star medal with an oak leaf cluster, a Purple Heart medal with an oak leaf cluster, and an Orange Lanyard of the Royal Netherlands Army.
A modest man, Albert did not regularly discuss his war feats.
“He never really talked about it, though he opened up a bit in his last couple years,” said Mack Purifoy, Albert’s son. “He spoke to the (Temple) Rotary Club about D-Day.”
While a friend of Albert’s — who wished to remain nameless — brought a copy of the letter to the Telegram, Mack has had the original copy in his possession for about 15 years, he said.
Mack was traveling to Albany, N.Y., that June 19 for a 501st Regiment reunion. He said he hopes to connect with some veterans who may have known his father. He knows men in the division still have a lot of respect for each other, and never forget. Before Albert died on Jan. 7, 2007, a single red rose was placed in front of Albert’s door every June 5 by an anonymous friend. A letter always accompanied the rose.
“It said, ‘Your bags are packed, your letters are written, Godspeed soldier,’” Mack said.