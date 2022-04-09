The Bell County Republican Party Executive Committee unanimously approved a resolution in opposition of Belton ISD’s proposed $173.8 million bond — a two-proposition package that voters will weigh in on during the May 7 election.
Andrew Eller, the Senate District 24 state Republican executive committeeman, wrote and proposed the resolution on behalf of the Republican Party of Texas Local Government Committee, according to the Bell County Republican Party.
Under the resolution, 16 bases for opposition were outlined — items that alluded to Belton ISD’s desire to purchase more land, the scope of certain projects, and projected tax and debt burdens.
“Property appraisals increased an average of almost 15% in 2021 and are projected to increase at least 7.5% or more in 2022 and each year beyond per Belton ISD’s own ‘conservative’ tax base assumptions which in turn will result in increased overall tax bills to property tax owners,” the resolution said. “Those who rent or have frozen property taxes will still pay for bonds through increased prices for goods and services so that businesses can still maintain their profits. Therefore … the Bell County Republican Party opposes both Proposition A for $168.8 million in bonds and Proposition B for $5 million in bonds for Belton ISD in the May 2022 election and urges a vote against both propositions.”
Eller could not be reached for comment by press time.
Nancy Boston, the retiring Bell County Republican Party chair, confirmed that the Bell County Republican Party Executive Committee passed the resolution.
It’s a stance that Belton resident Phil Krawczynski supports.
“We’re now facing increasing prices for everything from food to gas — coupled with an increase in property taxes that the Bell County Appraisal District has burdened taxpayers with the last three years,” he said during a February meeting.
“Please remember your loans are the taxpayers’ burden,” he said. “Your service is not only to educate but to be responsible stewards of our money.”
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith understands that some stakeholders are not in favor of further bond funding at this time.
“We respect that in a democracy everyone is entitled to their own opinion regarding any item up for election,” he told the Telegram. “However, we would expect a group to reach out to Belton ISD, request a meeting with BISD leaders to discuss the issues, get the facts right and have accurate information before they formalized an opinion on behalf of a county-wide organization.”
The Belton ISD superintendent — who noted how the absence of this financing could result in implementing fewer staff raises, adding fewer positions and installing more portable buildings — stressed how the Bell County Republican Party did “none of those things.”
“They did not seek to understand the basics of school finance, legislative mandates surrounding bond elections or the proposed projects within the propositions,” he said. “Contrast that process, or lack thereof, with the months-long process Belton ISD undertook in developing our bond propositions. After touring campuses and reviewing data from 11 different sources, a community group of 70 citizens said, yes, we need to hold a bond election this May, and then prioritized the list of project needs.”
Smith encourages Belton ISD voters to take the time to refer to the project fact sheets that are currently available.
“We’re presenting bond information to citizen groups and offering parent meetings at each of our 18 campuses to discuss the propositions,” he said. “We’ve held two community-wide information sessions and have two more scheduled before the May 7 election. All are welcome to attend to learn more.”
Belton ISD school board Vice President Ty Taggart, who was disappointed to hear about the Bell County Republican Party’s stance on the proposed bond, echoed that sentiment.
“We’ve had great turnout … and we want people to go and be able to listen to the truth and the facts that are presented at these events,” he said.
Proposed projects
Thirteen projects are outlined under Proposition A in Belton ISD’s proposed package: $40.1 million for a 11th elementary school, $43.6 million for a 12th elementary school, $23.6 million for career and technical education and fine arts improvements at Belton High School and Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow; $13.3 million for Southwest Elementary School additions; $8.9 million for district roofing, mechanical, electrical and plumbing improvements; $8.6 million for a fine arts facility expansion at Lake Belton Middle School; $7 million for land acquisition; $6.9 million for interior finishing renovations at Belton High School; $6 million for campus safety and security upgrades; $5.6 million for new buses; $2.5 million for a Delta Program facility; $2 million for a Belton ISD agriculture facility; and $676,624 for technology infrastructure.
Earlier this month, the Temple Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors announced its endorsement of these projects and Temple ISD’s proposed $164.8 million bond — financing that also will be decided on May 7.
“Though the economic forecast with current geopolitical events is uncertain, actions now to invest in all of our students will pay dividends in both Belton ISD and Temple ISD to be able to continue to grow a skilled labor force in our community, and shepherd students to lifelong careers that provide excellent pay and ongoing support of the robust Central Texas economy,” Rod Henry, Temple Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said in a statement.
The Temple Chamber of Commerce called Belton ISD’s request for bond funding both “prudent” and a “reasonable approach” for a fast-growth district.
“In order to meet and exceed expectations to provide a superior educational experience for all, the measures outlined in the proposals must be approved,” the Temple Chamber of Commerce said in a statement. “The population growth in Central Texas equates to higher enrollment in BISD with expectations of adding 3,100 students over the next five years. This accelerated growth exacerbates already overcrowded BISD campuses … and highlights the need to build new schools.”
Regardless of how stakeholders vote on the potential $173.8 million bond in May, Belton ISD Area 3 trustee Suzanne McDonald, who is running for reelection, knows one thing will always remain true.
“I’m a Belton native. I graduated from Belton. All of my five children graduated from Belton,” she said during a school board meeting in February. “One of the things that I do know about Belton ISD, in my opinion, is that the quality of education is going to continue at the level that it is whether the community is against it or for it.”
Residents can read more about the bond elections for the Belton ISD online at bisdbond.net.
Staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.