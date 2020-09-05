Principals Jill Ross and Stacie Seveska and their staffs have been hard at work preparing for the opening of their schools.
Both educators lead the Belton Independent School District’s two newest campuses. Ross is the top administrator at Lake Belton High School, 9809 FM 2483 in Temple, and Seveska is the leader of Belton Middle School, 1704 Sparta Road in Belton.
“The vibe is full of electricity. It is high energy and really exciting. Our kids and our families are ready to get to school. Our teachers are excited to be at Lake Belton,” Ross said. “They’re anxious about the opening and the way COVID has taken over the opening, but we’re all still very excited.”
Other Bell County districts are starting the academic year with new improvements, too.
The West Temple campus is the culmination of more than six years of work. Talk of the district needing a second comprehensive high school started in 2014. Plans moved forward and, in 2017, voters approved a nearly $150 million bond voters approved to finance the school, Charter Oak Elementary and several other projects.
The high school, which was just completed weeks ago, has already been put to good use by students.
“We’ve had student athletes in the building, band has been in the building, and the Silver Spurs (dance team), too,” Ross said. “Sometimes we’ll catch them after practice kind of looking around — which I think is great because that means they’re interested and they already feel like it’s theirs and that’s what a school should feel like.”
Belton Middle School returns
With LBHS coming online, new ninth graders attending Belton High School will now actually have classes on the main campuses. Prior to this year, Belton High freshmen attended school at their own campus.
Now it is once again Belton Middle School.
This is Seveska’s first time being a principal. Seveska has been preparing for the Ninth Grade Center’s transition back to a proper middle school since November.
“It’s been interesting because in March when everybody ended up at home, this was still technically the ninth grade campus and I was planning everything at home, but with lots of support from the district,” the BMS principal said.
Transitioning the building back to a middle school was easy, Seveska said.
“There were so many pieces that were already here, and the thing I’m showing you, we just had to add a few pieces here and there to make it all come together,” Seveska said, pointing to a new lounge area inside Belton Middle School’s library.
Although the reopening of Belton Middle School is not as flashy as Belton ISD’s other newly built campuses, Seveska said students and families are excited.
Still, COVID-19 has made planning for the school slightly more difficult. But Seveska adjusted.
“We’re very cognizant of we’re opening the campus first and then changing that plan for COVID as opposed to we’re opening for COVID and then, oh, now we got to figure out how we operate without COVID,” the middle school principal said. “So we’ve done both.”
Seveska has come up with a slogan — “Back and better” — for her school that acknowledges Belton Middle School’s history and the return of in-person classes since March.
People were not aware Belton Middle School was coming back, Seveska said.
“I got asked it so many times, I started saying, ‘Yeah, we’re back and better than ever,’ and it just made people laugh,” the principal said. “Now it’s on our T-shirts. It’s a hashtag.”
The campus was built in 1993 and was used as an intermediate school for around five years, Seveska said. Then it became Belton Middle School until around six years ago it was turned into the Belton High School freshman campus.
“And now we’re back and better,” Seveska said.
New Salado Middle School
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny is ready to open the doors to his district’s new $42 million middle school, 1169 Williams Drive. It was the largest project that stemmed from a voter-approved $49.4 million bond.
“We just finished the new middle school, which is a beautiful new campus for our kids,” Novotny said. “It has a lot of safety features, including a safety vestibule when people first enter the school.”
The new campus will help alleviate overcrowding issues within the district, the superintendent said. Parents and enrolled students were allowed to tour the new campus in person Thursday.
“All of the kids and parents were allowed to come in and tour (the campus) … to find their classes,” Novotny said. “It’s a beautiful facility, and it will create opportunities for our students, teachers and our community.”
The 2018 bond also funded the construction of a new baseball and softball complex, four tennis courts — an amenity the district had lacked before — and renovations to other athletic facilities.
“We did some renovations to our soccer, football and track stadiums,” Novotny said. “We added some seats in the stands, which is particularly helpful this year, since (we are) limited to 50 percent capacity … so we need as many seats as we can.”
Temple ISD improvements
Temple ISD students returning to Lamar Middle School, 2120 N. First St., will notice several improvements to their campus — including a new entrance, an 18,000-square-foot addition to the building and the renovation of 20,000 square feet of existing space. The revamp cost nearly $16 million.
“The school is looking great,” Lamar Middle Principal Yvette Bradford said. “I went to a middle school that used to look like this. I went to Travis. It used to look the same as Lamar, but both places are looking great now.”
At Temple High School, the district completed a $9.4 million project to renovate and expand the fine arts wing.
More than 26,000 square feet of space in Temple High’s fine arts facility was renovated and 9,744 square feet was added to the campus.
Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said the theater department’s renovated space is something the high school lacked before.
“We’ve turned this space into a place that can also serve as a semi-black box,” Boyd said in May. “It’s a space where they can lower all the studio lighting, and can work on it in a classroom setting before taking it to the real stage in the auditorium.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said the COVID-19 era has not had many silver linings, but the mandated school closures allowed construction crews to complete projects ahead of schedule.
“So the students are going to be coming back to facilities that are in some cases unrecognizable because we’ve had so much dedicated time to maintain our facilities,” he said