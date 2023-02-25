BELTON — The 2023 Temple Area Builders Association’s Home and Garden Show at the Bell County Expo Center has grown a lot since last year, Jentry Davis, TABA executive officer, said Saturday.
“In 2021, we canceled due to COVID,” she said. “Last year was our first year back. It was a good stepping stone. This year we’ve grown significantly vendor-wise and in attendees.”
With the Kids Zone, the Classic Car Show, a wide range of vendors and gardening seminars, the three-day show has something for everyone, she said. Giving local businesses as much exposure as possible is the main goal, she said.
Today’s show will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lou Ann Hight, coordinator for the Bell County Master Gardeners booth, said this year’s free seminars were about area drought conditions.
“We haven’t been getting normal rain,” she said. “We want to prepare individuals how to deal with it.”
The five seminars, which ran from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, were Water Wise with Earth-Kind Plants, Drought Tolerant Native Plants, Rainwater Conservation and Harvesting, Save Water Growing Succulents and Drip Irrigation for the Home Gardener. BCMG personnel will be on hand again today to answer questions and promote upcoming events.
Pat Johnson, a Bell County Master Gardener and director of this spring’s Master Gardener class, led the Earth-Kind seminar Saturday.
“Last summer we had a serious drought that has carried over for several years,” she said. “We’re way behind on our rainfall. We want to conserve our water while protecting natural resources and the environment. Water conservation is one of the first things we keep in mind.”
“We use a lot of water,” she said. “How much of that is running off? Do we need more or less?”
Planting marigolds next to cactus, for example, is not a good mix, she said. Cacti need almost no water while marigolds need a lot.
“We also want to reduce fertilizers and pesticides,” she said. “We want to cut down on the poisons.”
Sometimes when people put out poison to kill the bad bugs they also kill the good bugs, she said.
“We want to reduce the fertilizer and plant naturally,” she said. “Fertilizer gets washed off into the streets.”
While it is a dream to think of having a beautiful garden without ever having to pull a weed, she said, there are other ways to curb weeds. Mulch serves well here, she said.
She also talked about making compost from grass and leaves and from household vegetable waste.
Johnson recommended taking a look at Earth-Kind TAMU, from which she got the main body of her talk. She also named Aggie Horticulture, Urban Landscape and Texas Super Star. Texas Super Star is about a group of plants that were grown, tested and perfected for the state of Texas, she said.
She then discussed and showed pictures of annuals and perennials.
“Remember, every plant has a life,” she said. For example, if a chrysanthemum dies, don’t worry about it. “Just get another plant.”
Then she talked about roses.
“I’m going over several plants that are good,” she said. “They use less water.”
Succulents are among these low-water requirement plants, she said. They include ice plant, agave, yucca, sedum mexicanum and echeveria.
Sedum mexicanum needs partial to full sun, she said.
Ice plant is another one of her favorites, she said. It grows to be about 6 inches tall, will take the sun or dark shade, and has purple flowers. It is great ground cover for hot, dry areas, she said.
“It attracts bees and butterflies,” she said. “We want to attract the bees and we want to keep our bees safe, to stay bee-friendly as much as we can.”
More information is at bell.mg@agnet.tamu.edu. Or persons may email questions to txmg.org/bell.
The 2023 BCMG spring plant sale will be 8 a.m. to l p.m. at Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive.