Car show

Eleno Alvarado carefully polishes his 1967 Chevy Chevelle SS during the car show Saturday at the Home and Garden Show at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — The 2023 Temple Area Builders Association’s Home and Garden Show at the Bell County Expo Center has grown a lot since last year, Jentry Davis, TABA executive officer, said Saturday.

