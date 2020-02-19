Former Temple mayor Danny Dunn said he could not be more grateful for his time as a Temple High Wildcat.
“Being a Wildcat is not about being a mascot … It’s a state of mind and I think that is as true today as it was five years ago when I said it,” Dunn said. “Being a Wildcat is about academics, about fine arts, about athletics and about the sense of belonging.”
Dunn — a real estate broker — noted how he has witnessed people fly in from across the country, asking to see Temple properties.
“They want to be a part of TISD because they know of the great things y’all are doing … And I’m proud because it’s a diverse community and I could not have wished for a better education than the one that I received from Temple ISD,” Dunn said.
Dunn was recognized at February’s school board meeting for his contributions to Temple Independent School District throughout the years. Dr. Bob Pryor of the Class of 1969, Bo Harvey of the Class of 1992, and Brian Floca of the Class of 1987 also were among the Temple High alumni acknowledged.
These four were recognized as part of the district’s now reinstated Alumni Spotlight Program.
“Temple ISD has a long history of academic excellence, and we have had many talented graduates who have exemplified our vision to become leaders in their local communities and beyond,” said Christine Parks, TISD’s chief of communications. “As we looked into re-launching our alumni program, we thought it was really important to honor those who were honored originally.”
Although the Temple Education Foundation has been recognizing distinguished alumni for the past several years, Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott spoke about the importance of honoring Temple’s alumni in different ways.
“We wanted to do this in a way that’s more memorable and more frequent than just once in a while,” Ott said. “We have so many fantastic alumni … We wanted to take the time to do this in a way that was systematic and that truly honors them at a board meeting.”