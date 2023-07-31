At the urging of local health care providers, Temple College is preparing to launch a new two-year polysomnography program designed to meet a growing demand for sleep technologists.
The Associate of Applied Science program will launch in January with up to 15 students.
“This will be a brand-new program,” said Jesse Castillo, chair of TC’s polysomnography department. “It’s the direct result of community health systems such as Baylor Scott & White and the VA asking for a program to train sleep technologists. There’s a definite need — there are only two other polysomnography programs in the state of Texas.”
According to Castillo, a polysomnographer is a “cool name” for a sleep technologist who collects overnight data of a person’s sleep, usually in a sleep lab.
“Some people have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, sleeping too much or with other sleep disorders,” he said “If you know someone who uses a mask and CPAP — a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machine — that person has been diagnosed and treated so they can sleep better.”
Polysomnographers use specialized equipment to conduct diagnostic testing used to assist a sleep physician in diagnosing sleep disorders.
“The diagnostic findings and treatments help patients sleep their best, and that improves health and quality of life,” Castillo said.
Because most people sleep at night, that’s when the typical polysomnography works to identify sleep-related breathing problems and other sleep-quality issues for a physician to review. Typically, Castillo said, most sleep technologists work three nights a week.
“During a sleep study, technologists use brainwave patterns shown on a computer to determine sleep cycles and sensors to monitor breathing patterns, eye movements, heart rhythms and muscle activity such as leg kicking and biting teeth,” he said.
“The typical CPAP procedure helps alleviate the collapsing of a person’s airway and maintains an open airway for the duration of their sleep,” Castillo continued. “These patients almost always feel the difference in rest the following morning.”
Castillo said the sleep technology field can be lucrative. Average pay in Central Texas is $50,775 to more than $62,000.
“If you like helping people and like using technology and instrumentation to do your job, then this might be for you,” Castillo said. “Sleep technologists are needed wherever people exist worldwide.”
Temple College started a 10-week polysomnography certification program last year, and that program is being discontinued and replaced by the two-year program. Once a student completes the two-year program, they can take the required sleep technology exam and start working.
“Our new degree program will prepare students to challenge and pass the Registered Polysomnographic Technologist exam, which is the gold standard credential in this field,” Castillo said. “Most sleep department employers require this credential.”
The deadline for registering for the spring 2024 cohort is Nov. 21. For additional information, call Castillo at 254-298-8673 or 254-291-6085.