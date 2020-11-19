A Killeen man arrested in Belton during an August online sting was indicted by a Bell County grand jury.
Justin Michael Carrera, 30, was indicted Wednesday on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.
Carrera is accused of searching social media sites to entice female minors to meet with him to perform sex acts, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
The Killeen man was arrested by the department’s Special Crimes Unit after he traveled to Belton believing he would meet a 16-year-old female when deputies arrested him.
Carrera was released from the Bell County Jail after he posted $15,000 bond.
Mario Escobedo
A Temple man charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for his role in the death of a local man during an April collision was indicted Wednesday.
Mario Escobedo, 26, remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday after he was arrested Monday. His bond is set at $150,000, jail records show.
Escobedo was the driver of a red Honda Civic when it collided with a tractor-trailer in the 2900 block of Airport Road at Village Way on April 11.
Passenger Juan Lopez Lumbreras, 49, of Temple, died of blunt force injuries in the early-morning crash.
Intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle is a second-degree felony.
Other Temple-Belton area indictments
• Trevon A. Armstrong, 24, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance four grams or more and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (repeat offender).
• Adrian Berumen, 40, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams and assault on a public servant.
• Shanell M. Bobbitt, 30, of Killeen, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
• Ryan B. Casey, 41, of Holland, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram (repeat offender).
• Karl M. Christmas Jr., 30, of Killeen, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (repeat offender).
• Ana A. Cortez, 36, of Temple, harassment of a public servant.
• Ramiro S. Donias, 35, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• James R. Dolan, 25, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
• Jamaal M. Evans, 24, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Robert C. Hagerty, 29, of Temple, abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return.
• Vincent M. Jeffries, 55, of Temple, violation of protective order/stalking.
• Christopher R. Kindred, 26, of Temple, assault of a family member or household member with previous convictions.
• William B. Lawrence, 28, of Belton, two counts of burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions (repeat offender).
• Bryanna T. Maestra, 26, of Temple, abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return.
• Johnathan D. McElroy, 41, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram (repeat offender).
• Donald R. Motl Jr., 49, of Belton, two counts of assault of a family member or household member with previous convictions (repeat offender).
• Willie Perez Ramos, 52, of Killeen, assault of a family or household member by strangulation.
• Richard L. Schneider II, 30, of Temple, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Brynn Wolf, 21, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.