First Baptist Church in Belton will continue its long-lasting Fourth of July tradition when it holds its 50th annual God and Country Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday — an event that also will feature worship choirs from Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple and Eastside Baptist Church in Copperas Cove.
Vocalists will be accompanied by First Baptist Church’s orchestra.
Gary Bledsoe, executive pastor for worship, said he expects to have as many as 100 people in the choir and 16 in the orchestra for the one-hour concert.
He stressed how the event’s golden anniversary, which is free to the public, is a great opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of patriotic music as area residents celebrate God and the United States.
“Larry Putman started the concert in the early ’70s, and (it) has been a part of the Belton and Temple community for 50 years, so it’s really cool to have reached that milestone,” Bledsoe told the Telegram. “We’ve been rehearsing every Wednesday since after Easter … and it’s been a great opportunity to serve a great church.”
Putman, who studied music at Baylor University and is the former minister of music at First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, created the God and Country Concert at First Baptist Church when he became the minister of music after moving to town in 1971.
He launched the God and Country Concert in Belton because it was the “right thing to do.”
“We (Putnam and his wife, Velma) were sitting watching the giant parade that Belton has every year,” Putman told the Telegram in 2016. “And then it just came to mind how this Central Texas community needs to have a God and Country Concert.”
When he first started organizing the event, Putman said he never thought it would become a staple in the community’s Fourth of July festivities.
“We certainly are glad to see the concert continue,” he said. “We hope it just keeps on going.”
Bledsoe — who cherishes the community interactions when holding the God and Country Concert — expects to see at least 900 people in attendance this year, and noted how some Belton leaders will be on site.
“The colors will be presented by the Belton Police Department Color Guard, which has been something really nice that they’ve done for us these last numbers of years,” he said. “We will also have Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter, who will bring greetings from the city. I think he’ll even read a proclamation about the 50th anniversary.”
Following those introductions, the executive pastor for worship said his congregation will pay tribute to veterans.
“We’re going to honor all of the veterans,” Bledsoe said. “We’ll do an Armed Forces salute before having a time of remembrance for those who gave their lives for their country … and then we will move on to the singing.”
In past years, Bledsoe said they have been joined by the 1st Cavalry Division Band from Fort Hood. The band last participated in the event in 2014.
Former Belton Mayor Bill Holmes — who told the Telegram he has attended the God and Country Concert 47 times — said the event has been held in a variety of venues throughout the years, including the old sanctuary at First Baptist Church, the Bell County Expo Center, and the Frank and Sue Mayborn Campus Center at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“My aunt financed the concert at the Bell County Expo Center for about two to three years … and I think the biggest one we ever did there had about 8,000 people in attendance,” he said. “But when we were at UMHB we had about 5,500 people a couple of different times.”
Although the concert’s capacity does not allow for as large of an audience as it once did, Holmes said the concert is still as spectacular.
“Try it, you’ll like it,” Holmes, whose wife participated in the choir for years, said. “If you poll the people who attend, you’ll hear, ‘Oh, I’ve been coming here for 15 years’ or ‘I wouldn’t miss it for the world.’ The enthusiasm is great, and everybody just leaves with a good feeling about God and country.”
He added how he loves what the concert has evolved into.
“It’s really turned into a regional choir, which brings other churches’ congregations to Belton to celebrate the Fourth of July and God,” Holmes said.
The concert will be streamed online at fbbelton.org/event-livestream for those unable to attend in person, according to First Baptist Church.
The church is at 506 N. Main St. in Belton.