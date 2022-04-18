BELTON — Texas Department of Transportation work crews will close lanes on Interstate 14 near South Loop 121 at 7 p.m. tonight.
In addition, crews will close the Loop 121 cross street intersection as it runs under the highway, according to a news release.
The work will continue until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The closures are required for the safety of and the traveling public and will allow crews to set beams in the area, TxDOT said in a news release.
Motorists are encouraged to mind their speed and eliminate distractions when driving in work zones.