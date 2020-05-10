GRANGER — As long as she has been alive, the mail and just going to the post office has held a fascination for Stephanie Fojtik.
To now be a postmaster alongside her mother Deanna, taking care of the mail service for many residents along Texas Highway 95 is as fulfilling of a career as she might have envisioned while growing up on a farm in tiny Schwertner.
“Looking back I remember my father taking my sister and I to the post office on Saturdays,” said the 28-year-old Stephanie Fojtik, a 2010 graduate of Jarrell High School. “He’s a farmer and my mother worked in the Schwertner post office on Saturdays so it was his day to take us on his rounds. I remember putting in the key and taking out the mail. I never thought this would be a career path the two of us would take.”
The younger Fojtik became a certified postmaster last April and took over the Little River-Academy post office, which also oversees the office in Heidenheimer. Deanna Fojtik is currently the postmaster in Granger.
Nepotism was not a factor in the two being postmasters at the same time in rural sections of Bell and Williamson counties. It’s not even a possibility. “She can’t take the (certification) test for me,” Stephanie said.
It did, however, have its origins in a suggestion from Deanna when there was an opening for a clerk in Davilla several years ago. That began a whirlwind of learning stints through numerous post offices in the region including Schwertner, Bartlett, Holland, Belton, Harker Heights, Jarrell, Taylor, Lott, Rosebud, Walburg and Weir.
Deanna dabbled in the postal work while running her own floral arrangements shop in Salado for some 20 years before closing and going to work for the post office full time. Besides Schwertner, Deanna worked post offices in Salado, Jarrell and Florence and her first as postmaster was in Holland before switching to her family roots town of Granger.
“My husband would bring the girls by on Saturday morning to check the mail and they were so excited to come in,” Deanna said. “When I was younger we went to Granger to visit grandparents and family so I have great memories of my childhood in Granger.”
Shop talk around the dinner table joined by Deanna’s husband Gene and Stephanie’s fiance Colton Mazoch tends to lead to a conversational thread of post office code between the mom and daughter. The men have little opportunity to interject.
“They can’t get a word in,” Stephanie joked. “We talk about the post office and people by their address. Of course, we know everybody in Schwertner so we talk about them by name. Otherwise, it’s like, ‘Box 235 came in.’”
The origins of many established communities typically coincide with the year they are awarded a post office. Gaining a post office lent legitimacy to a growing population, a business clientele and established places of worship. Post offices solidified the name of the community. The shuttering of a post office is usually indicative of the decline of a populated community.
Most of the rural post offices that have survived have truncated office hours yet remain a vital convenience for those living far from a centralized mail site. For instance, the post office in Mound in Coryell County is staffed 8-10 a.m., the Davilla post office is open from 10 a.m. to noon and in Weir, west of Granger, the post office is only available for business in the afternoon. Of course, those with post office boxes can retrieve their mail anytime they like.
Despite the convenience of having mail delivered to your door and the ability to electronically pay bills, Stephanie said that there are still many rural customers who prefer the security of having a locked box and who prefer to pay their bills through the mail.
A current television and radio advertisement promoting the purchase of stamps online tells prospective customers that they, “Never have go to the post office again.” In rural outposts, going to the post office isn’t necessarily the drudgery it’s made out to be.
Rural post offices harken to the days when friends and neighbors casually met and got caught up on each other’s lives and well-being while receiving and sending mail. It’s the kind of setting the Fojtiks prefer over the fast-paced assembly line of larger post offices. The Fojtiks and their clerks are sometimes sounding boards for their customers as well, a part of the job they happily accept. Just as Deanna and later Stephanie grew up in the region, so too did their in-laws and other extended family.
“It’s wonderful working in a rural community,” Deanna said. “There are a lot of farmers in the area so we have a lot in common. I have built a lot of relationships along the way. I am very excited that Stephanie is following in my footsteps at the post office.”
Charting a course in the same field as her mother, particularly just up the road from her, is a joy and a no-brainer for Stephanie. It’s not unusual for the two to cover in each other’s post offices when the one has to be out. Stephanie handled her mother’s duties in Granger earlier this year while Deanna was serving on an extended assignment in the San Antonio district office before the COVID-19 pandemic halted that trek.
People ask, "How can you work with your mom,’” said the younger Fojtik, who is the eldest of three daughters. “My mom and I have always been very close. I love to work with my mom every day. Mom and I can share about what’s going on.”