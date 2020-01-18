When Brynn Myers was first appointed by the city two years ago, she came in with big plans on how to make the city better and get the work done.
Myers — named Temple city manager at age 33 in January 2018 — is working on many of the projects she started when she took the job. Over the past two years, Myers has focused on planning for the future of the city, while dealing with growth and other issues such as the Dec. 2 officer-involved shooting of Michael Dean.
“I have learned a lot in the last two years,” said Myers, Temple’s youngest city manager and the first woman to hold the position. “That is the really cool thing about this job, you don’t get bored because you have a whole range of neat things (to work on). I hope I am a better person today than I was two years ago, and I hope that two years from now, I will be an even better city manager than I am today.”
Myers has received attention for her leadership abilities.
Last month, Myers was named leader of the year by City & County Magazine, which focuses on local governments. Myers will be honored in April with the Rising Star award at the Women of Distinction event sponsored by the Girl Scouts of Central Texas.
On Thursday, Temple Mayor Tim Davis reflected on when the city appointed Myers and said how grateful he was she was selected as city manager. Davis said he could remember looking through the applicants and, “the more time we went through those applicants, the more we realized the person we really needed to hire was already on staff.”
City planning
Temple, with a population of 80,465 in 2018, likely will have a population that exceeds 100,000 by 2029, according to a recent demographics report by Templeton Demographics.
That’s why planning for the future has been so important to Myers, who has established long-term plans that will map out what needs to be done in the city.
Myers has helped the city move forward with master plans since she took office, including those dealing with parks, water and wastewater lines, roads and downtown Temple. On top of these master plans, Myers had the city staff look six years ahead with their budgets to plan future expenditures.
With these plans, Myers said, the city will be able to start projects with an overall end goal in mind instead of doing work in a vacuum.
“(The city) is well positioned with good plans in place that will allow us to move forward with those plans and bring them to fruition,” Myers said. “Our vision is that Temple will be a place that you will love to call home, whether that is our families or our businesses. I think we are poised, with the planning work we have done, to see that more and really accelerate that.”
In addition to planning for the city as a whole, Myers said she was happy to get the City Council on board with developing plans for each Temple neighborhood. With this type of planning, the city will be able to continue with growing outward without neglecting its existing neighborhoods.
“I am really excited about our neighborhood planning program because I think that program has, and is, going to make a huge impact for the community,” Myers said. “As we see growth and development in South Temple and West Temple, that is great and I am excited about that investment, but truly a community is only as strong as its whole.”
Growth issues
While planning has been a major focus for Myers, that doesn’t mean she has neglected work needing to get done around the city.
Myers said she has seen a large amount of growth throughout the city in recent years and has faced many challenges with how to handle this growth. Issues have included aging infrastructure, increased traffic due to population and communication with the public.
“Growth is a challenge; it’s a good thing and I am glad our community is growing, but it comes with its own challenges,” Myers said. “We have to make sure we have the infrastructure in place and are out ahead of it.”
One of the challenges Myers said she and the city have faced in her time in the job has been trying to communicate with the residents and let them know what is going on. Myers said she is working on fixing this problem within the city because “we have a lot of good things going on in our community.”
Myers said she also was proud of securing more funding for the city’s West Outer Loop Project, which aims to improve connectivity by linking north Interstate 35 to its southern side.
With reference to businesses, Myers said she was glad to see large companies such as Niagara Water and East Penn Manufacturing invest in the city and bring more jobs for residents.
Dean shooting
Perhaps the most challenging incident during Myers’ tenure is the shooting of Dean by Temple police Officer Carmen DeCruz.
No answers have been given by the Texas Rangers or the Temple Police Department to questions why Dean, 28, was shot in the head during a traffic stop.
A report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office said that Dean “did not carry, exhibit or use a deadly weapon” during the incident. The report, filed by Temple Police investigator Robert Mallett, said the shooting occurred during a traffic stop near Southwest HK Dodgen Loop and Little River Road.
Myers released a statement in mid-December about the shooting after the Texas Department of Public Safety admitted it did not direct the city of Temple to not comment on the shooting.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Dean, and I understand the family and the community want and need to have information and answers to their questions,” Myers said. “The city wants the same thing.”
She noted she previously told the City Council and residents that the Texas Rangers directed the city and Temple Police not to release any information while their investigation was ongoing. “That was what I understood the direction of the Rangers to be at the time,” Myers said.
However, Myers said, “I was shown this quote from Sgt. Bryan Washko, public information officer for the Texas Rangers: ‘The Temple Police Department is not disclosing any information in regards to the open Texas Ranger investigation involving their officer, not at the request of the Texas Rangers, but at their own discretion not to jeopardize the ongoing open investigation.’”
Myers said that based on this statement, at her request Temple Police “spoke to the Texas Rangers … and clarified the original direction given regarding the release of information. While the Texas Rangers did not explicitly prohibit the city from releasing facts related to the case, it was clear they preferred we follow standard procedures by not releasing information related to an investigation being conducted by an outside agency.”
“Therefore, we will continue to defer to the Texas Rangers as the investigating agency.”
A DPS spokesman told the Telegram last week the investigation is near its end.
Moving forward
Now that most of the city’s plans are completed, Myers said she is looking forward to switching gears toward working on city projects. She is laying out the steps these planned projects need to go through to come to fruition.
Myers said she hopes all of her planning, and the work that comes as a result of it, is remembered for the good it provided to the community decades in the future.