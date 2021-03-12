It has been one year since the first COVID-19 case in Bell County was recorded, changing how residents in the Killeen-Temple area live, work and play.
The first presumptive case of the coronavirus in Bell County was reported by the Bell County Public Health District on March 13, 2020, and was later confirmed by officials.
The individual was a 29-year-old Belton man with a travel history in Barcelona and Paris from March 4 to March 10, 2020.
The first positive case put in place the first recommended social distancing measures, and since then things have drastically changed.
More than 20,900 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Bell County Public Health District, and there have been over 400 deaths related to the virus in the county.
Schools shut down in March by initially extending spring break, but they never opened back up through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Restaurants, retail and other businesses also shut down for weeks or longer before gradually reopening as capacity restrictions remained in place.
Residents were asked to stay home.
On March 23, Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued the county’s first “shelter in place order” after 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In late April, Blackburn recommended to residents to wear a mask when they are out in public for the first time. Blackburn and county leaders went back and forth on mandating mask use, and were eventually overruled by Gov. Greg Abbott, who issued a statewide mask mandate June 2.
Now, with the year anniversary, the statewide mask mandate and limited capacity on businesses have been lifted by Abbott.
Although the executive order has lifted the mask mandate, individual businesses can make their own decisions on whether to require masks be worn by their customers.
Most governmental offices, schools and many businesses in the Killeen area are still at least recommending masks be worn.
Vaccines also are being administered at local hospitals and other locations to those who meet specific requirements.
In Coryell County, there are now 4,964 total COVID-19 cases and there have been 50 COVID-related deaths since the virus outbreak in March.