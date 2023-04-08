About 350 children gathered Easter eggs Saturday morning at Temple Elks Lodge 138.
Co-directed by the lodge and Heart of Central Texas Independent Living, it was the 11th annual egg hunt for special needs children, said Susie Marek, HOCTIL program manager.
“It’s incredible that they want to do something for the children with special needs and their families,” she said of the Elks. “One reason we do this is so that siblings can be involved in this as well. Many times siblings can miss out on activities. So we wanted to create an event where the whole family can be involved.”
Events like this help families to realize they are not alone on this journey, she said.
“If a child has a meltdown, everybody gets it,” she said. “They feel like they are in a safe place, so their child can just be who they are and the parents are at peace.”
Children played various games before and after the Easter egg hunt. The hunt itself was divided into sections that took into account various disabilities. There was a section for visual impairment, provided with a boundary rope and bells. For children confined to wheelchairs, the eggs were scattered on the basketball court. And there was a sensory friendly area for children that get over-stimulated by crowds.
Billy Bryan, Elks president, thanked the sponsors, Elks, Does and volunteers helping with the event and invited everyone to stay for a hot dog lunch. He then gave the countdown for the egg hunt.
Emily Gerngross of Temple doubled as the Easter bunny and chairman of the event.
She said this was about her fifth year to be the bunny.
“The kids love it,” she said. “One of the most rewarding things is them running up to hug you. Sometimes they’re scared, but they end up coming to you in the end.”
Virginia and Shannon Hodges of Temple brought their two daughters, Sara, and Kati, who has Down syndrome and autism.
“They absolutely love it,” Virginia said. “The kids are engaged. It’s been a great thing that we can have something like this for our special needs child. It gives parents an opportunity to talk with someone else and get different ideas. It’s a reminder that you’re not alone.”
“They get to experience something that everybody gets to experience — tailored to their needs,” Sara said.
Marlee and Parker Jackson of Belton brought five children. Their oldest has Kabuki syndrome and very limited vision, Marlee said.
“We were here last year,” she said. “It was amazing. This is probably one of our favorite events. It’s so fun to be surrounded by people with disabilities who understand the struggle. A lot of times these events are so fast-paced, but this is slower and at her level.”
Melcio and Hannah Salinas of Troy brought their son, Zane, 1, and Andrew, 10, who was in a wheelchair. He has spinal muscular atrophy, Hannah said.
They skipped last year but have been to the egg hunt several times.
“I just love how it makes us feel,” she said. “They’re so supportive here and it makes my son feel loved that he gets to have an Easter egg hunt like everyone else.”