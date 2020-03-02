Bell County voters will decide their party’s nominees on Tuesday.
The county will have 41 voting centers open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Only a handful of local races are contested: Texas’ 31st Congressional District, Bell County sheriff, judge of the 426th District Court, Precinct 4 constable and Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace.
So far, 18,632 Bell County residents have cast their ballots. There are 202,192 registered voters here.
A candidate must win 50 percent plus one vote to avoid a runoff election.
District 31
After Air Force veteran MJ Hegar’s loss to U.S. Rep. John Carter in 2018 by 3 percentage points, Democrats — and Republicans — are chomping at the bit to challenge the nine-term congressman.
Carter, a Round Rock Republican, is seeking his 10th term representing Bell and Williamson counties in the U.S. House. Three Republicans — Williamson County residents Mike Williams, Chris Wall and Abhiram Garapati — hope to deny him that chance.
Five Democrats are hoping to be the one to unseat Carter. They are: Christine Eady Mann, Donna Imam, Eric Hanke, Tammy Young and Dan Janjigian.
Health care is a top issue in both races. Imam is the only Democrat supporting Medicare for All, a single-payer health care system in which all Americans automatically would be enrolled into a government plan.
Mann, a Cedar Park physician, and Hanke support a public option. Young and Janjigian did not respond to previous Telegram requests to comment. Young told the Austin American-Statesman that she supports a public option.
Carter opposes ending private insurance and what he describes as a one-size-fits-all socialized plan. Williams and Wall do not want the government in health care while Garapati said he wants to work with the insurance industry to make health care affordable.
Sheriff
Sheriff Eddy Lange is seeking his third term as Bell County’s top cop. Killeen Police Detective Fred Harris, though, is challenging Lange in the GOP primary.
Lange, 65, says the county is at a crucial point as new revenue caps come into effect this year and will affect the budget.
“We are still in a very high-growth area. Depending on who you talk to, it’s up to 10 percent a year,” Lange previously told the Telegram, adding that county may need to expand the jail soon. “Those numbers don’t work in the long scheme of things.”
His two terms as sheriff, two terms as a county commissioner and four terms as a justice of the peace, Lange said, will be needed to help as Bell County and the Commissioners Court deals with growth issues.
Harris says he wants to make Bell County safe again.
“We need programs that come from the sheriff’s department, like a countywide sex trafficking task force. We need all municipalities and villages trained and prepared to respond to mass casualty shootings,” Harris said. “The third thing I’m running on: We are infested with gangs in this county.”
Lange set up the Special Crimes Unit to tackle human trafficking — an issue, he said, Bell County has been working on for more than five years.
426th District Court
Three Republicans — Belton lawyer Jeff Parker, Killeen lawyer Steve Duskie and Salado lawyer Wade Faulkner — are vying to replace Fancy Jezek as judge of the 426th District Court.
Parker and Duskie previously sought the 264th District Court judgeship in 2018. This is Faulkner’s first try for office.
“I’m the only candidate who has had actual trial judge experience, who’s presided over cases that are very similar to those that I would preside over as judge of the 426th Judicial District,” said Faulkner, who served as a military judge in the Army and oversaw cases involving civilians who committed crimes on military installations.
Duskie has practiced law in Bell County for more than two decades.
“I’ve already told you about my experience — 20 years right here in Bell County, doing the type of cases that are heard in the district court I’m asking you to elect me to,” Duskie, an Air Force veteran, said at a Salado forum. “Our district courts hear felony, state law cases and civil cases, which include family law as well — I’ve done those for over 20 years. You want someone who has done those for 20 years to be your judge.”
Parker pointed out that he is the only candidate certified for death penalty trails.
“What that means is that I’ve handled everything up to and including capital murder cases — both as a prosecutor and as a defense attorney,” Parker said in January. “That makes me uniquely qualified because I understand the needs and requirements of both sides so I can assure a fair trial for everyone involved. I’m also the only candidate with state prosecutor experience.”
Precinct 4 races
Five candidates are vying to succeed Edd Melton as the next Precinct 4 constable: Republicans Michael Copeland and AJ Torres and Democrats Calvin Brow, Martha Dominguez and Louie Minor.
The Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace race also features five candidates.
Incumbent Daryl Peters faces Killeen City Councilman Gregory Johnson in the Democratic primary. Three Republicans — Michael Keefe, Hal Butchart and Chet Southworth — hope to be their party’s pick to retake the JP seat.