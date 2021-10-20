The polls in Bell County saw an influx of ballots filed during the first three days of early voting as residents continued to flock to the Temple Annex to make their voices heard.
Election records show 611 of the 1,344 votes cast in Bell County this week have been at the Temple Annex, with 174 casting their ballots Monday, followed by 216 Tuesday and 221 Wednesday.
In addition to the Temple Annex ballots, 144 submitted votes by mail; 65 voted at the Belton Annex Monday, 81 Tuesday and 99 Wednesday; 37 at the Killeen Communication Center on Monday, 34 Tuesday and 54 Wednesday; 32 at the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, 34 Tuesday and 24 Wednesday; 29 at the Killeen Annex on Monday, 20 Tuesday and 14 Wednesday; and 25 at Salado Church of Christ on Monday, 19 Tuesday and 22 Wednesday, according to election records.
In Temple, voters are deciding on two propositions for the Temple Independent School District bond: a $178.3 million for construction and renovation of school facilities, and $6.6 million to improve Wildcat Stadium.
Upon approval, the bond would cost residents about $125 in taxes yearly per $100,000 home valuation, according to district information.
No early voting results were available until after 7 p.m. Tuesday eveningdue to an outage of the Bell County website that was not resolved as of press time. The website is the only public source of information for early election data.
Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton was not able to provide a cause for the outage. When the Telegram asked the reason for the outage Wednesday, Dutton responded “I don’t know” and did not elaborate.
In other areas of Bell County, voters are deciding on a proposal to loosen regulations on the sale of alcohol, tax ratifications of Troy and Nolanville, a Gatesville ISD board of trustees election, and a $20 million bond for Bartlett ISD.
All voters can make decisions on eight amendments to the Texas Constitution dealing with raffles at rodeos, visitation rights for nursing home residents, property tax exemptions for families of surviving spouses of disabled seniors and families of service members killed on duty, eligibility for state judges, requirements for tax financing for county infrastructure, and judicial misconduct process.
John and Marsha Redwine went to the polls Tuesday to support the Temple Independent School District bond.
“We came early to avoid the crowds,” John Redwine, a Temple graduate, said. “We never know where you’re going to be on election day, so we always come early. I think (the bond) helps improve the schools to give our students a better chance to improve their education and make them better candidates for jobs down the line.”
His wife Marsha said she does not have any children currently enrolled in schools but supports education in the city.
“We had three kids that went to Temple, and somebody paid for them,” she said. “Even though we are retired, we still support it.”
Candice Gottschalk went to the polls Tuesday to cast her ballot against the bond.
“They just got a big bond, and it is too soon,” she said. “People are hit too hard with the pandemic and stuff. Everybody’s taxes and rents went crazy, mine included. I don’t want to see that jump up again when they haven’t even used this last bond. I will need more details before they start spending hundreds of millions of dollars.”
Local real estate agent Rodney Dunn said he prepared himself for the election by researching the propositions up for vote with the amendments of the Texas Constitution.
“I was for some and against some, and I wanted to voice that,” he said.
He said he supported the TISD bond election since a city’s education facilities show how the city is perceived.
“We must continue to keep our schools updated, upgraded, and attractive with all the new technology if we want our community to continue to grow,” Dunn said. “Our homes appreciate (in value) and attract new people. I have been here for 39 years, and as our schools grow, so does our community.”
Anita Bailey went to cast her vote Wednesday. She said it was essential to support the school district where she studied and the city where she grew up.
“I had children that graduated, and I have been a resident of Temple of my life,” Bailey said. “We need to vote for the Temple Independent School District.”
Voters may cast early votes until Oct. 29 at six locations around the county.
During the rest of this week, voters may cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Constituents also can vote at their designated polling stations on Nov. 2.
Ballots need to be postmarked by Nov. 2 to be accepted by the county’s election office for those voting by mail. Ballot by mail eligibility is for residents who are 65 years of age or older, confined to jail but eligible to vote, disabled, or be out of the county during early voting and election day.
Applications for ballots by mail must be received by the Bell County Election Office by 4:45 p.m. Friday to be accepted in this election.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
Early voting locations are the Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.; Bell County Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; Killeen Annex, 307 Priest Drive in Killeen; Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.; Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach in Salado; and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation building, 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.