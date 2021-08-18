BELTON — Chloe Hammonds has a love for dancing, and she doesn’t have any plans to let her diagnosis with cystic fibrosis stop her from following her passion of contemporary dance hip-hop and musical theater.
The 12-year-old just loves to express herself through music and movement.
“When I was younger, in restaurants when music would play, I would always sway to the music,” Chloe said. “I always have to be moving, so my mom put me and my sister in dance … and I’ve always done it (since). It’s been something to get my mind off things whenever I’m having a bad day or just when I need something to do.”
On Wednesday, American Constructors, alongside several other project partners, placed the finishing touches on a custom-built dance studio in the 12-year-old’s backyard — an endeavor made possible through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Chloe, who went through two months of medical tests before her diagnosis at 17 months old, was nearly speechless when she saw the 160-square-foot dance studio for the first time.
“I knew it was going to be coming soon but right as I got home from the first day of school was like, ‘Oh, it’s happening,’” Chloe said. “I was upset because I had already been working on (another) wish for years and then COVID happened. It was really disappointing because I was going to be going to a place that I really always wanted to go to but then I got this … and this is so much better because this is not a one-time opportunity. I get to have this.”
Belinda Santolucito, a project manager with American Constructors, told the Telegram that the dance studio had been in the works since mid-April, and relied largely on donations in building materials and services from local subcontractors.
Although she said there were plans for local volunteers to assist throughout the construction process, Santolucito emphasized how they were limited by the skill sets required for certain building tasks.
“There were very limited volunteers because some of these tasks require skilled labor like framing,” she said. “So we changed the plan and ended up reaching out to subcontractors who do this for a living. They were very responsive and I just found it amazing how every single subcontractor that I reached out to said yes.”
Santolucito said all but one of the subcontractors that she reached out to — entities that she has worked closely with before through American Constructors — are locally based.
“The industry itself is so busy. If you’ve tried to do anything at your house, it takes a while for someone to get out … so I was just really impressed and grateful to all of them for donating those labor services,” she said. “I quickly did a rough estimate of the labor-only donations and I’m coming up with … close to $15,000.”
The American Constructors project manager said she was thrilled to watch Chloe see her dance studio for the first time.
“It was such a pleasure to work on this special project,” she said. “American Constructors has always focused on giving back to the Central Texas Community and supporting the needs of children, so I’m extremely happy for Chloe.”
Craig Hammonds, Chloe’s father, was equally excited.
“She was dancing before she was walking,” he said. “It’s really exciting.”