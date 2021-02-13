BELTON — The creation of a temporary facility to house the county’s inmates is now set to move forward following a Bell County Commissioners Court discussion Monday.
In a workshop, commissioners discussed a proposal put forth the previous week regarding a temporary metal housing structure for county inmates, and the timeline for such a project. The county now will seek to start architectural services for the facility.
The proposal is part of an effort to reduce the burden on the county’s jail, which has sent inmates to other counties to free up space locally.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said during the previous meeting that the temporary facility is needed in case the situation occurs in which the county is unable to place inmates at other facilities as the population grows.
“The emergency situation that we have is, what happens if we can’t place inmates?” Blackburn said. “Right now, we still have some capacity in the existing contracts, and we are still exploring some contracts with some other entities. The emergency from my standpoint is not about money, it’s about public safety.”
Commissioners had estimated the cost to continue sending inmates to other counties at a yearly rate of more than $2.37 million each year for 100 people. This did not include medical visits or transportation costs.
County officials had estimated the cost of constructing and staffing a building to house the same 100 inmates would cost about $2.6 million the first year and $1.6 million each following year for staffing.
Jeff Buuck, chief deputy of the sheriff’s department, said the original cost estimate for staffing had been wrong, with the county needing to hire fewer personnel than previously thought. Buuck said that to take care of about 100 inmates the county would need only about 13 new guards and two supervisors, at a cost of about $750,000 a year.
If the temporary facility was expanded to house about 200 inmates, one idea proposed by commissioners if there is enough room, the jail would need to hire 22 new guards and four supervisors.
Buuck said the thing he needs the most right now from commissioners is the green light to start hiring at least some new jail staff so they can be trained, a process which can take up to six months.
“For me, the sooner I can get a number and get that process going, then we can get a better transition into the building,” Buuck said. “I am just looking for the green light and I need to know if I start at 15 (people), and then expand that going forward. I need to start yesterday as far as I am concerned.”
Commissioners estimated it could take up to a year for the new facility to be designed, built and approved by state agencies.
Commissioner Russell Schneider had brought up using emergency provisions to cut down some of the time to build the structure. Ammy James, assistant county auditor, said the county had two options for emergency provisions, both eliminating the competitive bidding process for the construction of the facility.
James said the elimination of the bidding process could save about six weeks, but might mean construction of the facility is more expensive since the lowest bidder is not sought.
Blackburn said the main concern right now was to move forward with architectural services, and didn’t feel that bidding out the construction would slow down the process too much.
“I think we have reached emergency status in regard to the housing and future-wise how we house inmates at the jail,” Blackburn said. “The most expeditious path that we can chart to address that the better, I am just not sure the bid process for a general contractor slows that down. It might save some dollars instead of going through one of these exceptions.”
The county will need to first receive plans for the temporary facility, which does not need a bidding process, before making any decisions on how to bid the construction.
Adam Fishbein, with GHC Architects who are building the jail expansion, told commissioners many elements of the temporary facility could be purchased pre-fabricated. These pre-built facilities, such as holding cells and showers, could cut down on construction time.
Commissioner Bill Schumann had suggested during the commissioner’s discussion the previous week that once the addition to the jail was completed, the temporary facility could be repurposed.
Schumann suggested using the site, located just north of the jail, to house and evaluate mental health patients to prevent them from being put directly in jail.
“The thing that makes this so attractive from the big scheme of what we are trying to do with an expansion of the jail is that we can talk about actually attaching this to the existing facility,” Schumann said. “Once we complete the jail expansion, this particular location would be available, no matter what we want to do with the jail.”
During the workshop architects also updated commissioners on the design of the county jail’s expansion.
The proposed design currently looks at the administrative side of the jail, adding much needed space for meetings and offices. Space for video visitation stations for visitors also has been expanded in the design, growing from 24 stations to 72.
Fishbein said there was room in the plan left so the jail could be expanded easily in the future if needed or desired.
“That is our goal in everything we do,” Fishbein said. “We are locked in at a couple places right now, but we are trying to give (the county) as many opportunities as possible.”