BELTON — Furry pets found forever homes Saturday.
The seventh annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza is held this weekend by Rescue Magazine at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. Several local pet organizations were in attendance Saturday offering information, guidance and advice on the many different animals that could be taken home.
The adoption event continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
Ron Ducharme, organizer and president of Rescue Magazine, said the event is an opportunity for the community to help local animal shelters that are constantly at capacity.
“So many of these shelters are full,” Ducharme said. “Our goal is to adopt out at least 300 animals so we can hopefully put a dent in the amount of animals at the shelters.”
Rescue Magazine’s mission is to provide support to local animal shelters and rescues by giving those organizations platforms to connect with the community.
Just minutes after opening, the Expo Center was packed with pet owners and animal lovers browsing each booth and interacting with the many animals on display. Meanwhile, future pet owners took careful consideration into their decision making.
Caroline Dern of Harker Heights said she was interested in finding a new furry member of the family and felt the event was incredibly convenient.
“Instead of going to 10 local shelters, I could come to one big one,” Dern said. “I feel like (the dog) will choose me when I see it.”
Partnering with the community to get animals out of shelters and into loving homes is what the event is all about.
The stray animal population is growing, and to people such as Hanne Bollmann, founder of Forgotten Felines of Texas, every animal deserves to be taken care of. This is Bollmann’s second year at the adoption event and last year she had over 20 adoptions. This year she’s hoping to do just as good if not better.
Sometimes animals become strays because they’re born out of homes. Other times, they are just lost and need help finding their way back.
Brittany Perrine, of Central Texas Lost and Found Pets, partners with the community to reunite lost animals with their owners. With over 100 posts of missing pets a day, the workload is not easy. If an animal cannot be reunited with family, they will be fixed, micro chipped and set up for adoption.
“We are just one puzzle piece in all this,” Perrine said of efforts to minimize the stray animal population. “We all do our part in the animal community to show our love and support.”
Dogs and cats aren’t the only animals available for adoption.
Devran and Cheri Penrod of The Penrod Flock brought reptiles and birds to the event. Part of their motto is “from snails to tails, we do it all.” While Devran walked around the Expo Center flaunting some colorful macaws, Cheri remained at the booth with their other macaw, Kai.
“Reptiles and birds are just as loving as dogs and cats,” Cheri Penrod said. “Our animals typically come from people importing them and then not being able to take care of them.”
Oftentimes an unprepared pet owner will find themselves having to get rid of an animal they try to domesticate. Organizations such as The Penrod Flock find these animals and train new owners proper caring techniques in hopes of stopping the cycle.
“I’ve gone as far as Mexico and New York,” Cheri Penrod said. “We do whatever it takes (for the animals).”
The Penrod Flock was just one of many exotic animal booths at the event with people getting opportunities to adopt turtles, ferrets and snakes.
Organizations can only bring a handful of animals at a time to the event. Tammy Hall of Copperas Cove Animal Control would bring every animal out if she could and hopes that exposure to the community will entice more people to visit shelters and adopt.
“Every animal deserves a chance to be seen,” Hall said. “We play just a small part.”
If the pets up for adoption were not enough to scratch the animal-loving itch, the back of the Expo Center offered pony rides and a petting zoo featuring a baby cow, deer, alpaca and pig.