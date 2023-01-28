“The ability of the body to heal itself is beyond our wildest dreams,” Dr. Patricia Sulak said Saturday during Day for Women at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
Sulak gave the luncheon speech and two brief talks in an all-day program that included a fashion show, a flower presentation and a chance to meet health-related vendors and community groups. The Temple Daily Telegram and Tex Appeal Magazine presented the event, with Baylor Scott & White Health, Precious Memories and Jack Hilliard as sponsors.
Dave Hedge, Telegram general manager, said the number of vendor booths was up from last year, as was the luncheon attendance. In the wake of the coronavirus, he said, “things seem to be rebounding.”
In search of a theme for this year’s Day for Women, he said, the Telegram learned that United Way reported it was receiving a record number of calls for help. In the same vein, he said, area schools said their nurses were dealing with a record number of children who were not feeling well — and that it was stress related.
“So we wanted to put together a program about health and wellness,” he said.
Sulak, a practicing physician, speaker and professor at Baylor Scott & White Health and Texas A&M College of Medicine, and her husband, Dr. Jeffrey Waxman, are co-founders of Living WELL Aware, a program of disease prevention through healthy living. In her mid-morning talk, Sulak spoke on “Aging! Why it Happens and Effective Strategies to Slow it Down.”
She referred to a book by Dr. David Sinclair, a Harvard researcher who dedicated his career to the study of aging.
“They are relating it to DNA damage,” Sulak said. “What can we do to create less DNA damage?”
It can lead to inflammation, which is the cause of many diseases, she said.
She gave a couple of hints as to what people can do to lower inflammation. First, she said, we can lower body fat, which is releasing inflammation molecules into the body. Second, we can lower the amount of glucose in our body, another contributor to inflammation.
In her luncheon speech, Sulak said, “Ladies, I bring you good news. Our life is a mess, but all is well.”
As to how she, a medical doctor, got involved in wellness, she said that 18 years ago her husband signed them up for a wellness conference.
“During the four days, we learned a lot,” she said. “It took us down a path about learning how to take care of this body we live in.”
They have taken many courses since then, she said.
“What we do is, we apply it and find out what works,” she said. “We had to change our ways.”
They made a list of 11 essential elements of health and happiness, and her husband talked her into writing a book.
“I don’t have any vitamins to sell you,” she said.
What Sulak is about is “developing a wellness mindset,” she said. “Nobody here is near that amazing version you were created to be.”
The problem is that our belief system rules our lives, she said. We say: “I can’t lose weight,” or “I can’t get in shape.”
“These self-limiting beliefs are ruining our lives,” she said. “We are blaming it on everybody else out there.”
People have been programmed to think in certain ways, she said, and unless they start challenging these programs, things aren’t going to change.
Sulak said that emotional health is one of the main pillars of physical health. In line with that, she said, the two basic emotions are love and fear. Anger, for example, she said, derives from fear.
“We have two brains,” she said. “Who’s running the show?”
It’s either the survival brain, which is driven by ego and fear, she said, or the spirit brain, which is driven by love. Listening to the ego side of our brain leads us to self-pity, anxiety and feelings of inadequacy, she said.
“So we need to be careful what we tell ourselves,” she said.
We need to remember that the mind is the master and the body is the slave, she said.
“But here’s the good news,” she said. “You can re-program the pathway. You start telling yourself a different story. You can create new pathways. You actually change the function of your genes.”
It is always in everyone’s power to improve their thinking, she said.
“We can look for the opportunities in the obstacle,” she said.