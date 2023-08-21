Bell County drought conditions have gone from bad to worse.
Exceptional drought — the highest level — is now seen over several Central Texas counties, including Bell, Coryell, Lampasas, Williamson, Milam, Falls and McLennan, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map.
Most of western Bell County is under exceptional drought while extreme drought, the second-highest level, is seen on the east side. A tiny sliver of severe drought, the third-highest level, is seen in a small portion of eastern Bell.
“Drought intensified for many parts of the state as the area impacted by drought increased for the 9th consecutive week,” the Texas Water Development Board said in a social media post Monday. “The area of the state in extreme drought doubled in size from 8% last week to 16% this week.”
Bell County’s two reservoirs — Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake — are reaching record lows.
Lake Belton, down more than 16 and a half feet of water below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level, was at 59.5% full on Monday, according to data from the water development board.
The lake level is close to a record set in 1972, Lake Belton lead park ranger Jewel Hale said.
“The big problem is the elevation,” she said.
Last week, Cassy Hill, another Lake Belton park ranger, said the low water level was affecting recreation opportunities at the lake.
“With the continually low water levels, many of our boat ramps are closing, limited general access to the public,” she said.
The low water levels at both lakes means obstacles present increased dangers, she said.
Lake Belton is so low in parts that the old State Highway 36 bridge is visible from the current bridge, Hill said. Game wardens have also recovered wrecked boats from the 1970s and 1980s visible in the low water, she added.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake — Bell County’s 229,796-acre-feet reservoir between Belton and Killeen — is drying up at a record pace as well. The lake — 60.6% full on Monday — is now just .08 of an inch from a record low set in 2012, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.
Stillhouse, more than 17 feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level, on Monday had an elevation of 604.91 feet — barely above the record low of 604.83 feet set in January 2012.
Parts of the lake have withdrawn, leaving weeds and shrubbery near some park facilities without the water in sight. Cedar Gap Park was closed by the Corps of Engineers last week as the water is now too low to reach the boat ramp.
“All other parks and boat ramps at Stillhouse Hollow Lake remain open including Stillhouse Park, Dana Peak Park, River’s Bend Park, Chalk Ridge Falls Park, and Union Grove Campground. Currently, all designated swim beaches remain closed on Stillhouse Hollow Lake,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.
Drought Preparedness Project
Currently, up to 46,000-acre-feet of water is being pumped from Stillhouse to Lake Georgetown as needed. An acre foot is 325,851 gallons of water.
“The Belhouse Drought Preparedness Project will improve water supply reliability, allowing the reservoirs to be operated as a system, improving drought preparedness,” Brad Burnet, BRA’s regional manager for Stillhouse and Lake Belton, previously told the Telegram.
Burnet said the water lines from Lake Belton to Stillhouse and from Stillhouse to Lake Georgetown will be one-way. In other words, water cannot be pumped in reverse to transfer water into Lake Belton.
“During dry times, there’s simply not enough water in Georgetown to meet the needs,” Burnet said.
Georgetown — the fastest growing city in America with a population of 86,507 — is expected to double in less than seven years, prompting the Brazos River Authority to increase the amount of water from Stillhouse Hollow to Lake Georgetown. BRA owns the water in U.S. Army Corps of Engineer-owned lakes.
Burnet said BRA first started pumping water from Stillhouse in 2006, with multiple pumps added in 2011. Expansion of pumping will occur in 2025 or 2026, Burnet said.
Lake Belton serves many water districts and municipalities, those in the Belton area, Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and parts of Fort Cavazos. The lake also provides water to Bluebonnet Water Supply, Coryell Water Supply, Fort Gates, Gatesville, The Grove Water Supply and other suppliers.
Temple pulls its water from the Leon River below the Lake Belton dam, but water must be released from the lake to meet the city’s water needs.
Stillhouse provides water to Central Texas Water Supply Corp. and the small water companies it supplies, Jarrell-Schwertner Water Supply, Kempner, Lampasas and Salado.
Stage 2 restrictions
Most Central Texas water suppliers have imposed Stage 2 restrictions that include the limited irrigation of lawns because of the near-record low at Stillhouse lake.
Temple had the last measurable rainfall in Bell County on June 22, the National Weather Service said.
This year is the 16th driest on record for Bell County over the past 129 years, according to drought.gov.
Ricky Garrett, general manager of Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, told FME News Service, that while it is not impossible, he thinks it is unlikely Lake Belton and Stillhouse lake will reach Stage 3 levels anytime soon.
The trigger for Stage 3 at Belton Lake is lake level of 566.3 feet above sea level, or approximately 40% full.
The Stage 3 trigger for Stillhouse Hollow Lake is determined in conjunction with Lake Georgetown, when the combined storage is at 107,180 acre feet, which is also about 40% full, Garrett said.
Triple-digit temperatures continue throughout the state as highs up to 106 are forecast in Bell County Tuesday, according to the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service.
Rain changes have increased this week. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Tuesday with winds mostly from the east and some gusts up to 25 mph.
The forecast this week calls for a 20% chance of precipitation on Saturday and Sunday, according to the weather service.
A heat advisory will be in effect through 9 p.m. Tuesday. A Red Flag warning, indicating elevated fire danger, will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.