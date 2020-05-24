When Gilbert “Bud” Johnson first joined the Air Force in 1955, he already knew he wanted to stay in the service for the long haul — and that is what he did.
Johnson, 85, now lives in Temple after spending more than 20 years in the military as an aircraft technician and later a programmer for Texas Instruments. He participated in the Vietnam War, staying there in parts of 1968, 1969 and 1970.
Johnson said that before he joined the military, Memorial Day didn’t mean as much to him as it does now. He now feels a deeper connection to the U.S. flag and the country each year on the holiday to remember fallen soldiers.
“Before I went in (the military), it didn’t mean too much,” Johnson said. “Since I went in, you just feel an attachment that you have never felt before, an attachment to the flag, to your country and to your comrades.
“After being in 20 years, I really do feel that.”
Johnson, a Waco native, said he always heard stories growing up from a family friend about the Air Force, which later influenced his decision on what branch of the military to join.
“He talked to me (and said), ‘If you ever think about joining the military, you have to think about the Air Force because this is the way to go,’” Johnson said. “I was working for L.L. Sams and Sons in Waco, the church furniture company, and I saw that it wasn’t going to go anywhere with that company. So I thought that at least if I join the military, I will have some chances at moving on.”
When he was young, Johnson said, he used to rebuild car engines and machines, so his work on aircraft was in line with what he enjoyed doing.
While Johnson enjoyed working on aircraft and the many machines, he said his favorite part about the military was getting to travel around the world and seeing the many countries. Johnson said during his four years in Hawaii he was able to see the territory become a state on Aug. 21, 1959.
Johnson finally left the Air Force after 20 years and 9 months at the rank of master sergeant when the military wanted to send him to Germany for three years, a move that his wife and two sons didn’t want to make.
“(My family) didn’t want to go, and it was a three-year tour, so I didn’t want to be unaccompanied for three years,” Johnson said. “I had submitted my retirement request and it had came back disapproved because I was in a critical career field. So, I waited a few months and submitted it again, and they approved it that time, so I got out in June of 1976.”
After leaving the military, Johnson worked for Texas Instruments in Abilene, writing programs and maintaining some equipment, before later moving to Temple.
Now a member of Temple’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1820, Johnson said the organization has given him a place to feel a part of and to share his stories with those who understand.