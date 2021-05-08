A convicted felon and repeat offender was indicted on a Belton sexual assault charge.
Angel Gonzalez, 27, of Belton is charged with the second-degree felony in con- nection to an incident that occurred Aug. 24 near Salado.
A woman told the Bell County Sheriff’s Department she met Gonzalez at the Days Inn at 201825 Interstate 35 in Salado.
The pair had not seen each other in a while and initially planned to rekindle a relationship, according to an arrest affidavit.
As they talked in the room, Gonzalez began to kiss the woman and she asked him to stop. She told deputies Gonzalez then pinned her down during the sexual assault, and that she told him “no” and “stop” multiple times.
Gonzalez admitted to dep-uties he had sex with the woman but said the encounter was consensual.
The victim was emotional and crying after the assault, the affidavit said.
In March 2019, Gonzalez was indicted because he reportedly and unlawfully possessed a firearm, and had in his possession a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
A Belton Police officer went to a theft call and found a person next to a motorcycle for which he was searching. The officer talked to Gonzalez, who said he’d stolen a charger from Walmart. An officer asked to search Gonzalez’ backpack, and he found a firearm and a substance believed to be methamphetamine. Gonzalez said both belonged to him.
Gonzalez was in the Bell County Jail on Friday, held in lieu of a $25,000 bond, records showed.
Other indictments
- Leslie Buker, 29, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- Edward Vargas Cardona, 23, of Temple, harassment of a public servant.
- Matthew R. Daniel, 47, of Little River-Academy, injury to a child.
- Brandon L. Fletcher, 35, of Troy, credit card abuse (repeat offender).
- Pedro Gonzales-Moreno, 24, of Cameron, burglary of a building.
- Brandon S. Goodwin, 38, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (repeat offender).
- Ferdinand Hernandez, 62, of Temple, injury to an elderly individual and assault of a family member with previous conviction.
- Kara M. Ketchens, 33, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- Danuel R. Lawrence, 31, of Belton, injury to a child.
- John E. Lozano, 36, of Temple, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (repeat offender).
- Christi N. McDonald, 30, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Bobby J. Moffett, 32, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- Ryan Reed, also known as Christian Castillo, 20, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Destinie A. Wood, 23, of Rogers, credit card abuse and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.