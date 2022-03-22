Following Monday’s storms, Bell County officials are encouraging residents to report any damage to their properties.
Bob Reinhard, director for emergency management, said residents should report any weather related damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management. He said it was important for this information to be reported.
“Not only does it help people get their damage reported to the state,” Reinhard said. “It also helps the State understand the damage in our area and identify immediate resource needs that might exist in the area.”
Residents can report damage through the division’s website at damage.tdem.texas.gov.
Officials said no injuries were reported as a result of the storm.