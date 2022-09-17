The weather was nice but only about 32 people showed up Saturday morning for the Queso and Salsa 5K Run/Walk at Miller Park, sponsored by LULAC Council 4971 and Temple College LULAC Council 22305.
Judy Morales, District 2 City Councilmember and president of LULAC Council 4971, said the race was to raise money for Temple College scholarships. Last year’s race netted about 20 scholarships, she said.
“We’re planning to raise more money for aspiring students that don’t have the opportunity,” she said.
Race participants included babies and the elderly, she said, including an 80-year-old man.
Cat Duttine of Temple, race coordinator, stood near the Pro-Fit Race Timing finish line and called encouragement and directions to the entrants, mostly runners. They had to pass her twice before finishing the third lap around the park.
“We’re just asking people to join in,” she said. “We’ve got a couple of veterans running.”
Erik Rabut, 29, of Killeen was first to cross the finish line, with a time of 21:36 minutes. He said that was close to his normal pace, although this was his first 5K in a while.
“I’m still in the military, at Fort Hood,” he said. “We run two or three times a week. I tried to see where I was at. I tried to set a good pace.”
He works out on his own, he said. “I’m slowly building up my home gym so I don’t have to pay for gyms anymore.”
“This is my first time with LULAC,” he said. “One of their members introduced me to it, so I came here to support the kids’ education part.”
Andrea Reyes came in second with a time of 22:15 minutes. Her husband Oseas Reyes finished third, at 23:09 minutes.
“I’m a teacher,” she said. “I run three times a week. It was great weather.”
Her husband is a sergeant first class at Fort Hood, where he said he runs three times a week.
He and his wife said they ran together for the first lap, but she passed him on the second lap.
“I tried to catch her on the third,” he said.
Steven Duttine, husband of Cat Duttine, the race coordinator, said he finished in about 30 minutes and doesn’t run regularly.
“I feel good,” he said. “A little tired. I get some orange slices and I’ll be OK.”
Dr. Paul Friedman of Temple was one of the walkers. He was accompanied by his son, Philip, who is a professor at Temple College, his daughter-in-law, Linda, and infant grandson, P.B., in a stroller.
“It was hard, but we did it,” Paul Friedman said.
The organizers had a table set up for after-the-race refreshments. That included bananas, oranges, chips, cheese, water and orange juice.
Dava Villafranca, a new member of LULAC, said she helped lay out the course, pitch a tent and set up the refreshment table.
“I’m a worker bee,” she said. “We really appreciated everybody that participated. We’re already planning our spring event. We’re thinking of Pebble Creek. We’ll be having them through the year because they’re good fundraisers for our scholarship program. We’re hoping to have vendors next time so the community can come out and participate with us.”