LULAC runners

Participants begin the LULAC Queso and Salsa 5K run Saturday at Miller Park in Temple.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

The weather was nice but only about 32 people showed up Saturday morning for the Queso and Salsa 5K Run/Walk at Miller Park, sponsored by LULAC Council 4971 and Temple College LULAC Council 22305.

lcausey@tdtnews.com