A state district judge on Tuesday denied a bond reduction request for a Fort Hood soldier’s widow accused of robbing a man at gunpoint that she met on a dating site.
Penny Morales, 31, is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, in connection with the Oct. 29 robbery. She remains in custody at the Bell County Jail since last month in lieu of a $150,000 bond.
During a hearing Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steve Duskie denied reducing Morales’ bond for after hearing from her employer Rocky Rhoades.
Court records did not show any other witnesses testifying at the hearing. Bond conditions for Morales were amended to include Rhoades’s residence, if she posts a bond.
On Oct. 29, Belton Police Department officers responded to an aggravated robbery call at a home in the 1200 block of Magnolia Street.
A man interviewed at the scene told officers that he invited a woman he met on a dating site to watch a football game when he was robbed at gunpoint, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Belton Police Department.
When Morales arrived at the home, the victim told police, a man wearing a ski mask threatened him with a gun and took his wallet, the affidavit said.
He told police that when the suspect tried to zip tie his hands, but he was able to get away and ran for help, the affidavit said.
Morales and Matthew Wilson, 33, of Killeen, were later arrested in connection with the robbery.
Wilson remains in the jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond. Court records did not show any hearings scheduled for Wilson.
Morales is the widow of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, 23. His body was found June 19, 2020, in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen.
Killeen Police Department officials said the death of Wedel-Morales remains under investigation.