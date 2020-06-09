UPDATE:
The Temple Police Department has taken a male suspect into custody in connection with Tuesday night's shooting, a news release said. The investigation is still ongoing and potential charges are pending. Additional information will be released once it is available, the release said.
EARLIER:
Temple Police officers responded to a shooting Tuesday night at a Temple residence in which two individuals were shot and taken to an area hospital.
Officers responded at about 7:34 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting call at a residence in the 500 block of South 16th Street, according to Cody Weems, Temple Police spokesperson.
Weems said one male and one female were shot and taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple where they are currently in stable condition.
The incident is currently under investigation and no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.