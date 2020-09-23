Standing water on State Highway 36 Tuesday probably led the driver of a SUV to lose control and crash, authorities said.
At about 7:43 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a red 2017 Ford Explorer. A 40-year-old woman from Gatesville traveling east on Highway 36 near Owl Creek Road, hit the water on the road, hydroplaned and lost control before rolling onto the driver’s side of the eastbound shoulder, DPS spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko said Wednesday.
The driver and a 14-year-old passenger had injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening and were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple to be checked and treated.
“Reduce your speed when driving in inclement weather,” Washko said. “Reducing your speed can be the difference between losing control and maintaining traction when encountering standing water in the roadway.”